Super Bowl 2021 Livestream, Date: Where to Watch and Halftime Show Details

It's that time of the year again. The countdown to Super Bowl LV in 2021 is on! Taking place on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in FL, last year's champion Kansas City Chiefs are more than hungry to live up to the previous success. However, it won't be a comfortable ride for them as many title challengers, including on-fire Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, look as sturdy as ever.

No matter which part of the world you're located in, there is always a way to watch the Super Bowl live stream in 2021. Keep reading below to find out where and how to witness the match, as well as its Halftime Show.

Where to Watch

As of this writing (1/23), the NFL is yet to announce the kick-off time, so we can't exactly roll out a timestamp for each country. However, it's safe to expect a 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT kick-off time, as last year's Super Bowl was also held in Florida.

It's way easier to watch Super Bowl when you're in the US, as you have CBS as your one-stop for big games. The good news for anyone with the channel is that they're able to watch the match at zero cost on the CBS website.

Here's another good news for streamers in the United Kingdom. The BBC is set to air the spectacular match for free on its BBC's iPlayer streaming service if you have a valid TV license in the country. Besides, you can also tune into Sky Sports for the same coverage at 11.30 PM GMT.

For football fans in the Down Under lands of Australia and New Zealand, there are many options to choose from. First, you have Fotel, the country's best go-to of sports coverages. Besides, there is Kayo Sports, which offers streaming services as cheapest as $25 a month. It comes with a free 14-day trial, too. Last year, Channel 7 aired Super Bowl LIV for free, and here's hoping that the channel obtains the viewership right this season.

Unfortunately, if you do not live in any of these places, the best option is to get a virtual private network (VPN) app. You can choose some free and premium options: Nord VPN, Tunnel Bear, Proton VPN, etc.

Halftime Show

Talking about the Super Bowl wouldn't be complete without mentioning the most-anticipated Halftime Show. This year, three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B star The Weeknd will headline the show.

"I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," said the powerhouse singer, as reported by SI.

The Weeknd was on his creativity peak last year, having released one of the most celebrated albums of the year, "After Hours," despite the controversial Grammy snubs. Unfortunately, the event will see no crowds, as COVID-19 restrictions are still as tight.

