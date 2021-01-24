'Call of Duty: Warzone': Fans Petition Removal of Operator Skin Due to 'Unfair Advantage' Allegations

"Call of Duty: Warzone" has been one of the most popular battle royale games in the world today and could also be considered as one of the most played games in general. It introduces a variety of in-game contents, including character skins. And one of those are being petitioned by fans and players all around the world to be removed due to its unfair advantage within.

The Gamer has reported that the skin being targeted by petition is an operator skin assigned to the operator Roze. A user from the game's official Redditor page named u/Myb4d has shared a video on social media site Twitter wherein it showed how the mentioned skin has been giving out some unfair advantage for those who would utilize it during combats and/or battles.

The Skin Providing 'Unfair Advantage'

The actual skin on the hot seat is a black skin from the top all the way to the bottom part, meaning from head to toe. It is often described as a scuba suit which divers have been using. In terms of aesthetic, it may not be a total standout as it is completely plain black on all aspects, yet it could be the advantage in which most players and users of the skin have been maximizing as it would then provide an advantage of making the players to hide in the darkest and deepest corners of the battlefield.

The Roze skin might almost give some sort of an almost invisible advantage, or a high-level of camouflage effect. Players considered the skin as a means to provide a sure victory to the team in which it would be utilized. Specifically, in the game of Warzone, the Roze skin almost guarantees a bulge of downfall or disadvantage against the opposing team of the player which would the use it.

With the skin being an item, which could be purchased from the in-game store of Warzone, most players from the video gaming community have been stating that the skin possessing such "pay-to-win" factor provides an unfair gaming experience for everyone.

The 'Pay-To-Win' Method for Video Games

The pay-to-win tradition or scheme has been seen by most of the players even way back the earlier days of video games as a somewhat negative or inappropriate method of playing games, pointing out that those who could afford such items through micro currencies which are being bought through real money are the ones who could do good and perform well in games.

This is just one of the issues being inclined with the game that has seen complaints regarding unfair and unbalanced advantages for players. Over the past few weeks, the DMR-14 weapon has experienced such nerfs, or the leveling down of some aspects in order for it to be incorporated well and balanced enough for players to have a fairer gaming environment and experience. This ahs bene brought to the occasion after lost of players have complained with the weapon also providing an unfair advantage.

Nerfs, as well as buffs have been a thing for the game every time they would provide patch notes on their game updates form time to time. The current complaint about the skin could be solved in the future. However, due to the major hacking problem that has been reported by Comic Book in which the game is facing or has been facing, it could be in such no time.

