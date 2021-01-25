'Resident Evil Village:' 5 Horror-Like Games You Must Play Before Catching Up With Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters

"Resident Evil: Village" is one of the most-anticipated games of 2021. Set several years after the events of "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," RE8 pits last-year protagonists Ethan and Mia Winters against BSAA legend Chris Redfield. As GamesRadar reported, several mechanisms from the last game will be continued here.

While we're waiting for Capcom to release "Resident Evil: Village" on May 7 this year, there are five other horror titles that we'd recommend you to play in the meantime. Also, shout out to TheGamer for the inspiration!

Read also: 'Hitman 3' Cloud Version: You Can Now Download the Last Trilogy On Nintendo.

'Outlast 1 and 2'



If the adrenaline-pumping, scare, and stealth aspects are what make you're drawn into RE7, then this is the title for you. Instead of playing as an elite officer with guns and endless ammunition, in "Outlast," you're just a small-time investigative journalist with a camcorder trying to make it through the night in a haunted place.

"Outlast" series is available on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

'Until Dawn'



However, if you're looking for a title with a fantastic story-driven point, then this is the best go-to. "Until Dawn" takes you on a journey of several teenagers as they're navigating through Blackwood Mountain in one stormy and snowy night. It's an interactive game with a branching storyline, meaning these characters' fate depends on your choices.

"Until Dawn" is exclusively available on PS4, although you can still play it on PS5 using the backward compatibility.

'Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake'



The last few years have been good for retro fans of the "Resident Evil" franchise, with the remakes of these classic titles released. You can now take a look back to the year 1998 during the ill-fated night at Raccoon City, where it all started in modern-day graphics. RE2 follows Leon Kennedy's story, a rookie cop, and Claire Redfield, a university student in search of her brother. RE3 centers around Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira on the same night.

"Resident Evil 2" is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

'The Last of Us Part 2'

"The Last of Us" series' forte is its heavy story. TLOU2 picks up several years after a former mercenary Joel Miller saves Ellie, a special then 14-year-old kid with immunity, from the armored group of Firefly. The game centers around themes of heartbreak and the vicious cycle of revenge.

"The Last of Us Part 2" is exclusively available on PS4 and PS5.

'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard'



What's a better game to play to catch up with RE8 rather than "Resident Evil 7: Village"? Rather than playing some original faces of the franchise, you're now in the shoes of Ethan Winters, a small-time technician with little knowledge of guns, in search of his missing wife Mia at a derelict plantation in Dulvey, Louisiana. The game uses a first-person perspective to capture the horror essence the best.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Related post: 'Resident Evil Village' Releases Maiden Demo for PS5; Gameplay, Features, and More!.