'Genshin Impact' Update Version 1.3: Feburary Release Confirmed, Details Including Upcoming Events, Characters, Weapons, and More!

"Genshin Impact" has been actively receiving various game updates which brings new game content for the players all around the world to enjoy exploring. The game's next major update version 1.3 has been confirmed to arrive in the game by February.

NME reported that the game developers themselves MiHoYo has confirmed the news of bringing the upcoming update version 1.3 on to the game of "Genshin Impact" next month. It would serve as the next major game update, following December's update version 1.2 which went live and available for the players last December 23.

Update Version 1.3 Events and Characters

One of the most notable highlights being brough about by the next game update would be the new and upcoming seasonal event called as The Lantern Rite Festival. It was first seen in the game's Beta Testing way back its pre-release season in August to September of 2020. Yet now it has been confirmed to be one of update version 1.3's biggest game offerings, in which it would involve players to assist some of the citizens of Liyue - one of the game's seven nation located in Teyvat.



Assisting those citizens would be in preparation of the festival which would be set to happen and take place on the evening of the very first full moon appearing throughout the year. A trailer which was posted on the official YouTube channel of "Genshin Impact" was posted wherein it shows what could the fans expect and look forward upon the arrival of the newest limited-time event for the game which could hype up players, especially those who would love to obtain in-game rewards and prizes.

Also Read: 'Genshin Impact' Update Version 1.3: Leaks Begin to Spread as Version 1.2 Nears End

As for the confirmed playable characters which would make their debuts in the game, there is only one confirmed character at the moment, namely Xiao. As reported by Pro Game Guides, Xiao would be labeled as a five-star banner character who is fond of using a polearm as his main weapon. Rumors about Hu Tao on the other hand, who is the other speculated character who could debut in the upcoming game update have also been circulating throughout the gaming community. Yet there is still no confirmation about her formal playable state arrival in the game.

Other 1.3 Details, Incluidng Zhongli Buff and New Weapons

Also, one of the most awaited game buffs coming would be for Zhongli, who was first introduced and became available during the last update. His arrival in the game was received with mixed views, wherein his skills have been dubbed by some as something that could not be at par with the skills by other previous five-star banner characters. But it was confirmed that the character would be receiving such huge buff in update version 1.3, and fans may expect him to be a lot more useful compared to his current stint in the game.

A new set of weapons would also make its way to the game for the players to use with their characters. It includes the five-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, as well as another five-star weapon, the Staff of Homa. Those are highly anticipated by the fans which could provide plusses for such combat aspects in the game.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' 1.2 Update: New Features, Events, Characters, and Everything You Need to Know