Five Highly Recommended Stealth Games for Switch: 'Hitman 3,' 'Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection,' and Others

Stealth games have established itself as probably a game genre nowadays. It is still a popular thing and keeps on growing as games inclined within the characteristics of it continues to be tried on by players all around the world, and more of it might just arrive anytime soon.

The silent assassin and calculated assaults done most of the characters presented and available on those stealth games could be regarded as an enjoyable factor by some, where a much higher success rate for victories can be secured in no time. Some of the most known stealth games include the likes of the "Metal Gear" series of games, as well as the "Tenchu: Stealth Assassins" franchise.

Most stealth games have been inclined more on the PC gaming, yet there were already some that has been played through various game consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Life has listed some of the best stealth games for the console, and here are five of them:

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection

This edition from the world-renowned "Assassin's Creed" game franchise by Ubisoft includes two games from their long line of video games. It lists the "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag" which could be run in the Nintendo Switch with such flawless and fine graphics. While the "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" on the other hand may seem a bit less compared to the former in terms of high-quality performance in the console itself, yet it could also deliver as per the storyline aspect of games.

Invisible, Inc.

The game could be purchased through the Switch eShop. Invisible, Inc. presents itself as a tactics heavy game wherein players must be inclined with a certain level of thinking in order to execute and perform such actions to complete the missions and quest available within the game. The bite-sized structure encompasses on what the game has to offer, as well as the depth of its overall structure and meaning.

Aragami: Shadow Edition

This game requires more time to build and setup before it could show its true capabilities. Yet it might be worth the wait as Aragami dubs itself as a solid and organized game which could really pull off an amazing storyline within it. It also offers an additional DLC, or downloadable content by which players may test and eventually leading them to use and appreciate those for a long time in the game as well. Events, quests, and missions in the game are highly seen to be really connected on to the game's main storyline.

Serial Cleaner

The aesthetic this game has to offer seems to be more unusual than ever for a stealth game. Yet it could be somehow appealing as players go though the game on a deeper note. Other may dub it as a cool game., along with the humor being shown on the storyline and actions that may be rampant all throughout the course of eventually completing it overall. It can also give a retro impression and vibe while its modern touch mixed with it provides one great combination.

Hitman 3

And last but not the least, the ending to the latest trilogy of the renowned "Hitman" series of games would also be available for the Nintendo Switch - though its Cloud Version and could be accessed in the Switch eShop. This game may be the hottest game of January 2021, as it serves as one enticing and dramatic finish to the World of Assassination trilogy as reported by Screenrant. And there is no doubt that through the years, "Hitman" has made a mark as one of the best stealth games to be released in history.

