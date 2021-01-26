'Touken Ranbu' Game English Version: Features, Gameplay, Release Date, and More!

"Touken Ranbu" has been reported to make its way as an online game now with the possibility of catering a much wider and more variety of players all over the world, with its English release soon hitting the waves of online gaming.

'Touken Ranbu' Gameplay

Siliconera has mentioned that the game will be available as an online English game on known Japanese and anime based online games website Johren.net. It will be a free-to-play game, wherein players in a global scale can get to appreciate and try on the game on a much easier note, where the game featuring the group of young boys animating and wielding different swords which could be used by players.

Johren has also described some of the factors which players can expect and look forward upon the release of the game itself. It is being implied that players would assume the role of being a Chronos Ministry Saniwa from 2205 in order to protect the past, through the power to "arouse an object's heart and emotions." It could be summed up as recruiting weapons which could be related with the game's motif of presenting young and attractive men as the playable characters given.

An example that was also given would be the Uchigatana - or a sword available in the game being set as the starter weapon for players to use. The players goal would also be listed as to collect and train various characters, in which it states a variety of weapons such as the likes of Naginatas, Tsurugis, Tantos, and Wakizashis. They would also be tasked to gather up and collect such resources, by which they could utilize in order to join in combats and battles in the game, or to go against other players as well.

The pre-registration for "Touken Ranbu" is currently ongoing, and a bunch of rewards are waiting for the players who would do so. It includes 1 Black Horse, 1 Brown Horse, 1 Omamori, 30 Help Tokens, 30 Request Tokens, 100,000 Koban, 200,000 Charcoal, 200,000 Coolant, 200,000 Steel, and 200,000 Whetstone.

All of which can be used by players to help them accomplish on a variety of tasks, such as forging weapons (particularly the swords), while some can be used to make them stronger and more ready for battles. Fans and players may head to Johren to accomplish those and wait for the game to arrive in February.

'Touken Ranbu' Release Date

Johren has been an established website where it provides access for players and fans to a catalog-like base of online video games which are anime-themed or based in most aspects. Aside from "Touken Ranbu," some video game titles available on the website include "Magicami" by Studio MGCM, "Versus Tales," "KAMIHIME PROJECT" by DMM.com, and the English version for "ReBless Zwei" as well.

According to Crunchyroll, the exact date for the official release of the game will be this coming February 23. The anime series for "Touken Ranbu," namely "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru" and "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" is available at Crunchyroll.

