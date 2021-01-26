Marvel's Captain America Turns to a Hydra Leader as Seen in Fan Made Doctor Strange Sequel Poster

Marvel's well-beloved leader and hero Captain America, portrayed by Chris Evens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU has turned to a leader of archrival group Hydra in a fan made poster of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Screenrant has reported the emergence of the poster in which could somehow present some wild turn of events may somehow be connected to the theories that was brought about by the fans. It was after hearing the rumors last week that Chris Evans might return to the MCU and reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America for some of the upcoming films or shows as well.

The Fan Made Doctor Strange Sequel Poster

Yet as of the moment of the writing there is still no confirmation whether Evans would really be wearing again his superhero uniform for his return. But the fans were already on their feet to express their excitement and various speculations on which of the upcoming MCU films would he be appearing once again, wielding his shield as the leader of the Avengers. And one of those could eb the fan made poster for the Doctor Strange follow up.

Also Read: 'Avengers 5' Confirmed by Marvel Boss Kevin Feige; Other Upcoming MCU Movies and Shows Reviewed

It shows Chris Evans' Captain America wearing a black motif uniform (not his usual hero outfit), covering almost half the entire upper portion of the poster. And below him, an army formation of what could be Hydra soldiers could be seen as well. This has brought fans to further explore their outpouring curiosity and excitement upon Cap's rumored return in which one of the possible films could be the mentioned Doctor Strange sequel, and it may see a possibility which no one could see coming.

'Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness' News and Rumors

Although there are already some confirmed news regarding "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness." First, the sequel will feature Benedict Cumberbatch once again as the Sorcerer Supreme himself. Another one would be the tie up between Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, wherein the powerful hero would be teaming up with Strange and may result to a powerful mystic arts showcase.

Along with the confirmed news of course would be the rumors and speculations. It includes the inclusion of the three Spider-Man actors through the years, namely Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, by which it could be the formal introduction of the 'Multiverse' concept, as the title suggests. And the possible sequel of the sequel itself, rumored to be the "Doctor Strange: Domination," as reported by Comic Book.

With Captain America's so-called send off took place during the ending of "Avengers: Endgame" in which it was confirmed since then that it would be Evans' final appearance in the MCU, it may be safe to say that the poster could be just some sort of hyphening up the upcoming MCU films especially for the phase 4. Yet with the news of Evans' comeback as the nation's great hero leader, we may never know what Marvel has in store for everyone.

Related Article: Five 'Marvel' Comics Storylines That May Not See Film or Series Adaptation Soon, Ranked