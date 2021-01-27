Nintendo 64 25th Anniversary: 5 Games We're Definitely Nostalgic Of

The Nintendo 64 is such a nostalgic gaming console, to begin with. Released in 1996, N64 has become one of the highest-selling video game consoles of all-time, with a whopping 32,93 million units shipped worldwide, as The Los Angeles Times reported.

In a couple of months, our beloved early Nintendo console will turn 25 exactly by June. That said, there is never a better time to take a train of time to the good old days and revisit some of the best game titles the platform has ever embraced.

'WWF No Mercy'



In the 1980s and the 1990s, WWF was a wild ride to watch. This is especially true during 'The Attitude Era,' where the wrestling entertainment company started shifting from a family-friendly product to a more adult-oriented trajectory with more dangerous and neck-breaking stunts.

This game, "WWF No Mercy," perfectly captures the essence. As one of the best-selling titles of the console, "No Mercy" has amassed a loyal fanbase over time and become one of the best wrestling games ever. Young Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was on the rise, and so were Triple H, Edge, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels, and more.

'Donkey Kong 64'



Next, we have "Donkey Kong 64" from Rareware. With several awards to its belt, including the Best Platformer at E3 1999 Game Critics Awards as IGN noted, "Donkey Long 64" is definitely up there among the greatest N64 games ever made.

In this game, players are free to choose between four playable Kong characters as they explore the island and solve puzzles. With several mini-games and side quests included, "Donkey Kong 64" had so many replay values back in its days.

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater'



"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" deserves to be placed as a memorable piece of history from the sporting genre, which was also released on PlayStation, Game Boy, Dreamcast, and N-Gage consoles.

Of course, you will play as Tony Hawk, the infamous skater guy, and you will have to complete objectives by doing bizarre skating stunts to unlock achievements, skate setups, and other characters. Bob Burnquist, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, and many other pro skaters were featured.

'Super Mario 64'



Talking about the best Nintendo 64 games of all time wouldn't be completed without mentioning its frontman, the "Super Mario" franchise. You play as Mario as you're navigating through Princess Peach's castle to save her from villainous Bowser.

This game, "Super Mario 64," was what propelled the Nintendo 64 to the height we know today. With extreme level design and thrilling gameplay, "Super Mario 64" introduces the 3D free-roaming mode, which sets the bar for future 3D platformers.

'Resident Evil 2'



The last one is "Resident Evil 2," a legendary horror title from Capcom. Two protagonists, rookie cop Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, are pit on one ill-fated night at Raccoon City that started everything.

"Resident Evil 2" was so good that Capcom had to make its remake on modern-day graphics.

