'Monster Hunter Rise' Free Demo Item Pack: How to Unlock ALL Items

"Monster Hunter Rise" has offered a free demo of the game, which is currently available in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and it could then give players a chance to unlock the demo item pack for free as well.

How to Unlock the 'Monster Hunter Rise' Demo Item Pack

Nintendo Enthusiast has reported that the free pack would be available upon the official launching for the upcoming game itself, which is dated on March 26. In order to obtain the said freebie, players who are trying and would eventually try the free demo on the Switch eShop could be the ones who can access it when the date of release would finally approach, just by saving their own game data from the demo version.

The post of the guaranteed pack upon saving the data from the demo version was mentioned by Nintendo UK themselves on their official Twitter account. Their post on the social media site also stated the items which would be included on the demo item pack. It lists 20 Mega Potions, 5 Pitfall Traps, 10 Energy Drinks, 5 Mega Demondrugs, and 5 Mega Armorskins. All of these could be owned by the players who would try on the game's demo version and eventually saving their game data and progress as well.

Also Read: Five Highly Recommended Stealth Games for Switch: 'Hitman 3,' 'Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection,' and Others

With the game nearing its release, game developers Capcom along with their collaboration and partnership with Switch console creators and manufacturers Nintendo announced a limited-edition Nintendo Switch console inspired and themed around the upcoming "Monster Hunter" addition. The "Monster Hunter Rise" edition, as reported by Screenrant will soon be available for the players to enjoy all around the world.

The Limited-Edition 'Monster Hunter Rise' Version of the Switch Console

The console itself is colored black and contains various design patterns which have been known as symbols and characters from the game itself. It would also be the second limited-edition version of the console that was revealed this year, with the "Super Mario" themed version of the Nintendo Switch being the other one.

Of course, like any other special edition packs and sets of video games for the Nintendo Switch, the limited-edition pack would also come with the actual "Monster Hunter Rise" game itself. Yet as of the moment of the writing, the upcoming version for the console has only been confirmed to be available in Japan, priced at around 38,400 Yen or 370 USD for the actual console, while the pro controller is costed at 7,480 yen or 72 USD. Both the offerings would be available during the same date of the game's actual release, and the pre-orders for those would begin on February 27.

"Monster Hunter Rise" would be the sixth installment for the mainline aspect of the already established and marked "Monster Hunter" franchise of video games. It would follow "Monster Hunter: World" which was released in 2018 for various consoles and gaming platforms, such as the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and for the Windows PC gaming as well. Yet the upcoming game title on March is currently exclusive for the Nintendo Switch console.

Related Article: 'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' Expansion Pass Revealed: Features, Details, Release Date, and More!