'Battlefield 6' Holiday 2021 Trailer, Feature, Release Date: Is It a Reboot of 'Battlefield 3'?

It's about time until we finally see a likely-dubbed "Battlefield 6" game from EA and DICE coming this year. With brand-new next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, developers DICE and EA are putting the game in a much more advantageous position when it comes to graphical abilities.

Unfortunately, here is a little disclaimer. There aren't too many details to be covered, so some points in this list are purely hopeful speculation based on the latest news and developers' patterns. Here is everything we know and we don't know about the next "Battlefield" game.

Trailer and Story

There aren't any game trailers yet. However, EA did reveal the tech behind "Dragon Age 4" and a future Battlefield game during the EA Play 2020 event last year. The clip showcases soldiers on a beach, so at least we have a confirmation that a "Battlefield 6" is in development.

Will "Battlefield 6" set during the past, present, or the future? It's hard to predict. Nobody knows how to expect correctly, but our lucky guess goes to a great mix-up between the past and the present, which gives something fresh to the franchise.

Well, according to leaker TheLongSensation, as Video Games Chronicles reported, "Battlefield 6" could be a "Battlefield 3" reboot. That means the setting day will be entirely in the present. However, if you pay attention closely to the trailer, the game will likely take the Second World War as its setting because the rifle used is the M1 Garland, the standard weapon for US soldiers during WW2.

Technically, "Battlefield 6" is expected to see comprehensive support of ray tracing and ultra widescreen displays, which is good news for PC gamers. The game will see high-refresh-rate display modes, much more stable framerates, and super-fast loading times for console players.

Expected Release Date

There is no exact answer to the "when" question, but as Tom's Guide reported, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed during an earnings call last year in November that a new "Battlefied" game will be coming in "Holiday 2021".

"We are excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring," the CEO said.

"Holiday" 2021 is such a broad timeframe, to begin with, but we're expecting somewhen between November and December. If the game comes out mid-November, more people will have time to pick it up from the stores while EA fixes multiplayer issues before the winter holidays start.

To put things into comparison, "Battlefield V" was also released during the same month - November 20, 2018. Before that, "Battlefield 1" came out on October 21, 2016.

Speaking of console compatibility, hopefully, the devs are generous enough to include still aging-console gamers of PS4 and Xbox One since next-gen console restocks are still hard to come by.

