'Hitman 3': 5 Stealth-Based Game If You're Drawn Into Agent 47's Mysterious World

As "Hitman 3," the last part of the World's Assassination trilogy, finally hits the market, our favorite mysterious bald-headed paid assassin is back. In this game, developer IO Interactive takes you on Agent 47's last journey as he embarks on a dangerous trip to some of the most exotic places on earth to eliminate the world's most dangerous, high-profile criminals.

For many, there are some aspects of this game that draws them into it. Whether it's the adrenaline-pacing stealth combat or the endless, gun-blazing adventure, we've got you covered. Here are our top five picks for stealth and adventure-based games if you enjoyed "Hitman 3."

'The Last of Us Part 2'



In the world of "Last of Us," supplies are hard to come by. Ammo does not generate quickly, and you don't always get some bullets after eliminating an enemy. That said, in 2020's "The Last of Us Part 2," stealth skill is necessary to help you kill enemies without bringing too much hell on you.

Its story-driven narrative is what makes "The Last of Us Part 2" so unique. You are Ellie, a 19-year-old survivor, in the middle of post-apocalyptic America trying to get your revenge on those who wronged you.

'Sniper Elite 4'



Another go-to title is "Sniper Elite 4." Negative reviews aside, this is the game you need if you want to portray a role of a high-profile combatant. The game immediately picks up what the previous title, Sniper Elite III, left in Italy, 1943. You are an SOE sniper, Karl Fairburne, and you're sent to the island of San Celini to investigate the Nazi's new weapon.

"Sniper Elite 4" is available on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

'Shadow of Tomb Raider'



But, if Hitman's adventure into some of the world's most beautiful places is what draws you into, then try "Shadow of Tomb Raider." Our favorite heroine Lara Croft is on the verge of her defining moment as she navigates through the legendary city of Paitity and races against the time to stop an apocalypse she has started.

Plus, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, "Shadow of Tomb Raider" is one of the two free titles for this month!

'Uncharted 4'



Another best adventure title is, of course, Sony's PlayStation exclusive "Uncharted 4." Nathan Drake, a retired fortune hunter, is living a happy and quiet life with his wife Elena until a familiar face shows up at his door and demands his help.

The good news is, the first, the second, and the third "Uncharted" games are bundled into "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" for you if you want to keep up with the story from the very beginning.

'Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain."



Lastly, we have the legendary "Metal Gear Solid V." In 1984, eleven years before the event started original Metal Gear, mercenary Punished "Venom" Snake ventures into Soviet-influenced Afghanistan on a revenge mission against people who destroyed his forces.

Written by Hideo Kohima, the game is available on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360, though you may still play it on next-gen consoles thanks to backward compatibility.

