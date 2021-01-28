'King of Fighters XV' Characters Revealed in Trailer: Who Are They and What are their Abilities s

Here's some good news for fans of Japanese fighting scenes. SNK, the devs of "The King of Fighters" franchise, finally revealed the trailer for the upcoming "King of Fighters XV." The game is set to be released this year, and it will be the first game of the franchise since 2016's "King of Fighter XIV."

The reveal trailer showcases three featured fighters for "The King of Fighters XV": Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun'ei. Who are they? What are they specialized in? When will the game be released, and on which console? Keep reading to find the answers below!

'King of Fighter XV' Characters

Each fighter from "Team Hero" has a unique backstory to follow. To put things in comparison, the previous game, "King of Fighters XIV," features a total of 58 combatants from 16 teams of three fighters with several unlockable characters.

This trailer, however, only reveals three. The first one is Benimaru Nikaido, a son who was raised in a super-rich family but still takes his fighting skill to a whole new level. Thanks to years of boxing, Benimaru's chiseled legs allow him to land hard-hitting kicks like bolts of lightning. In this game, Benimaru is tasked to watch over our next two fighters, Shun'ei and Meitenkun.

After being disowned by his parents from such a young age, illusion master Shun'ei learns from the very best legendary martial arts master, Tung Fu Rue. He's become a beast under his wing, and this time, he tries his luck at the tournament with a friend, Meitenkun.

Called as "sleepy young fighter," Meitenkun is the master of Eight Extremities Slumber First. Along with Shun'ei, he also learns from mentor Tung Fu Rue, and his explosive power is a testament to it.

Other characters to be featured in the game are Kyo Kusanagi, Leona Heidern, K Dash, and Mai Shiranui. These characters have been regulars for the series, having appeared since 1999's "The King of Fighters '99."

Release Date and Supported Consoles

Unfortunately, there are no release dates or supported consoles, to begin with. However, the devs did reveal that it will be out in the market this year for 'unannounced platform(s),' so here's hoping.

"Right now, we're focusing on brushing up features and optimizing the game. Though I expect some obstacles to get in our way, we're planning to have it ready to ship this year," says creative director Eisuke Ogura as reported by Gematsu.

The last game, "King of Fighters XIV," was released for PC, PS4, and Japanese arcade machines. That said, in this edition, our hopeful guess falls into PS4, PS5, PC, and the arcade once again. Even though the game ends up not being released on PS5, you can still play it thanks to the backward compatibility technology.

