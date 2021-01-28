Steam Game Festival February 2021: Event Details, Trailer, and More!

Valve has officially unveiled their upcoming event known as the Steam Game Festival for the year 2021 this coming February wherein players all around the world may have a chance to participate and take part on various game events in store for them on a full virtual setting.

Bleeding Cool has reported that the game creators and studio officially revealed earlier today that their much-anticipated event will run and take place by next week, which will see its kickoff by Wednesday, February 3 at 10am PT, and will go up until 10am of February 9. Players who will attend and participate in the event may access and play a variety of brand-new video game demos, as well as their chance to try on and "Play What's Next", and all of those could be available for free.

Steam Game Festival February 2021 Official Trailer

The announcement was also backed by a trailer which Valve posted on their official YouTube channel, wherein it was confirmed by video game demos from game creators and developers all around the world would be available during the whole duration of the online and virtual festival. The event will also present the demo of the video games classified per genre, where it lists the likes of Action, Adventure, RPG, Horror, Puzzle, Strategy, Sports/Racing, Visual Novel, and VR-based video games.



The video features that were included has provided a glimpse of what to expect from the players and gamers' end, wherein it could almost guarantee that everyone may try and take part to at least one video game demo available in the event. As per Game Rant, the official estimation of the number of demos of such video games would be at least 500 PC games that encompasses almost every genre in the world of video games today.

Also, as part of the event, there will be various talks and interviews from known, as well as up and coming video game developers, livestreams of featured gameplays, and a lot more. The festival can also be accessed through an official Twitch stream where it would run all day as there would be events and programs during the overall duration of the festival.

Valve's Success as Game Creators and Developers

This year's edition of the Steam Festival would be hosted by Valve. And as gamers and the video community would know, the company has been one of the most established and marked game developers and creators through the years. And it may seem that hosting the Steam Festival could somehow be a part of their more regular routine especially if this year's installment would then find success.

They have been known as the makers of the renowned first-person shooter (FPS) series of video games "Half-Life", multiplayers FPS sensation "Counter-Strike", puzzle-platform hit "Portal", survival horror classic "Left 4 Dead", and the sensational "Defense of the Ancients" or "DOTA" series of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game mods which was eventually followed by a separate and fully established MOBA game "DOTA 2."

