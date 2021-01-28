'Magic: The Gathering' Rare Card Black Lotus from Alpha Set Sold for $500,000 in eBay Auction

"Magic: The Gathering" Black Lotus card from the Alpha set of the trading card game (TCG) has been sold for over $500,000 on eBay after an auction for the coveted card was held on the online selling and market site.

Screen Rant has mentioned that the card itself is one vital part which could be used in decks for tournament plays and events. Yet the value of the Black Lotus has reached on a much more and higher stance due to its rarity, where the version of the card that was sold saw release way back in 1993 through the Limited-Edition Alpha set - hailed as the very first card expansion set release by the TCG's creators and publishers Wizard of the Coast.

Black Lotus' Power

Black Lotus has an in-game effect of allowing the player who would use it to draw three cards from his or her deck, at the cost of nothing. The card's effect has been seen by the Magic community and players all over the world as somehow a simple yet powerful one. It even made the list of the "Power Nine", or the group of nine cards which have been dubbed as the nine most powerful cards that became prominent during the early days of "Magic: The Gathering" beginning in the early 90s.

Aside from the powerful in-game effect being brought by the Black Lotus card, the fact that it was released on the very first expansion set of "Magic: The Gathering" made the card's value to go up and skyrocket for up to half a million dollars. Cards from the first two card sets of Magic, which are the Limited-Edition Alpha and Limited-Edition Beta sets are now being valued really high, in which was showed by Black Lotus for the auction that took place.

The card was sold for a massive amount of $511,100 excluding the shipping fee of $250 for FedEx International. The auction has set the record for the highest-selling "Magic: The Gathering Card" in all of history. It is now followed by the former record holder, which was again another Black Lotus card, yet it was also sold on eBay last 2019 for a price of $150,000.

Value of Cards from TCGs

Cards form various TCGs may potentially perform well and tremendously upon the grading of The Professional Sports Authenticators or the PSA, by which as for the Black Lotus card, it had a grade of Gem-MT 10, hailed as the highest grade a collectible card could receive. It is being labeled to be in its mint condition, which was also the same case for another card that was sold just last year, although it was for another TCG.

A Charizard card from the Pokemon TCG was sold last year for a value of $183,812 to known rapper Logic. As reported by Polygon, the Charizard card from Iconic Auctions was also rated to be a Gem-MT 10 card. With the rapper's enthusiasm and desire for the Pokemon TCG, he has then sealed the deal to grab the coveted Pokemon card in the auction.

