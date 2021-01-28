PS4 Games That Could Work Well in the PS5

PS4, or PlayStation 4 games were originally announced by Sony themselves that it may not be somehow compatible with the newly released PS5 just last November of the last year. The new version of the PlayStation console may seem to be working late for the PS4 games, yet those games from the much older version of the console could also take advantage of the PS5's updated and more advanced features.

Gizmodo has listed some of the factors involving the PS5 which could be useful to run for the PS4 games. It is topped with the Game Boost ability, by which the PS5 can enhance the loading performance of the games, as well as a much-improved capability of showing such faster yet stable framerates for the graphics and visuals of those video games.

Best PS4 Games According to Frame Rate

A significant note which PS5 or even PS4 users could mark for their own benefit would be the frame rates which could be unlocked and can go along with the higher and more immense dynamic resolution rate. All of those could have a much better execution upon running and using the PS5 console which of course, is much more advanced than the PS4 one.

A list from Reddit has compiled the games from the PS4 which could have the capacity to unlock those frame rates desired for the PS5 to run on. Below are the games (in alphabetical order) from the list itself:

ABZU

Anthem

Assassin's Creed: Unity

Battlefield 1

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 3

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls Remastered

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal

F1 2018 / F1 2019

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

God of War

Hitman 1/2

Infamous: Second Son

Injustice 2

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Kingdom Hearts 3

Little Nightmares

Monster Hunter World

Nex Machina

No Man's Sky

Resident Evil 2/3

Rez Infinite

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Saints Row 3

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Steep

The Witness

Thumper

Trackmania Turbo

Uncharted 4 (Multiplayer)

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Wipeout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II

As being described from the Reddit description, all of those games could work hand in hand with the PS5 to stay on a much well-performing frame rate, eventually letting the players to have a nicer experience upon playing those games in the PS5 console.

Best PS4 Games According to FPS

Another one would be for the optimized frames per second of FPS performance of the PS4 games for the PS5. A video game-based website known as backwards-compatible has shown some of the video games which may be hailed as the best games in terms of FPS to be played for the PS5 that are being classified on to the 60FPS rates. These are the likes of Sony and PlayStation flagship title "God of War," "Sucker Punch Productions," "Ghost of Tsushima," and Japan-made and developed game "The Last Guardian" also by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Team ico.

