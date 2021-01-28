'The Sims 4' Paranormal Stuff Pack Guide: How to Summon Guidry and Bonehilda

"The Sims 4" continues its spree of launching and giving away new in-game content for the players all around the world to try on and enjoy including the new Paranormal Stuff Pack which allows the players to summon some new characters in the game, such as Guidry the Ghost and Bonehilda.

Game Rant describes the new character in the game, with a full name of Claude Rene Duplantier Guidry, to be a helpful ghost which has been dubbed to be stuck and cannot get out on a permanent note from the Flirty emotional state. Yet despite his current stance, he is somehow a friendly ghost who would love to do a variety of actions, including to go from house to house which are placed in the game's very new haunted house residential lot kind of thing.

How to Summon Guidry

Players may be able to see Guidry in the game at around 9pm during the time of the second day, by which it would occur whenever a household would eventually move into a haunted house of its kind. Yet with the fact that not all the players are set on a haunted property like the one being mentioned, players may still visit Guidry although the option would require players who are at least in the Medium skill slate.

In order to perform the actions needed upon summoning Guidry, players can use either the séance table or the séance circle. When the friendly ghost would eventually be summoned through the methods said above, Guidry may offer to help the player's Sims on exploring and navigating the so-called 'world of the paranormal'. Yet this would need an exchange for it to happen, which is letting the ghost hang out as well as haunting the players on a lighter note from time to time.

Upon getting the Paranormal Stuff Pack, Guidry may seem to be the tour guide or the tutorial facilitator which could be compared to the likes of those which could be found in the vacation destinations of The Sims 4. Yet what could seem special with Guidry and sets him apart from the other tour guides, he could be utilized through the build-in social sub-menu which players may click called as 'Guidry'. Using the menu would result on providing the players' Sims the access to some sort of one-off queries being inclined to the supernatural.

The Return of Bonehilda

Another major bonus that would go along from the Paranormal Stuff Pack would be the comeback of Bonehilda, a maid formed as a skeleton who was a former fan-favorite form the franchise itself. As reported by VG 24/7, just like the process of summoning Guidry, players would also need either the séance table or the séance circle. She would then be placed at the séance, which then would lead to aan excellent advantage for the players. Summoning her would then guarantee the players for free maid services 'for all eternity'.

