'FIFA 21' Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC: How to Complete the Challenge

Bayer Munich's no-nonsense center-back Jerome Boateng is another player to be granted a nice upgrade in EA Sports' "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team.

The versatile defender was a vital part of Bayern Munich's recent success last decade, having joined from English side Manchester City in 2011. With Die Roten, Boateng has won several Bundesliga titles and several UEFA Champions League and Super Cup gold medals.

His base gold card is rated 82, which costs only 1,400 until 1,700 coins depending on which platform you are playing on. However, this upgrade skyrockets his overall ratings to a whopping 90. Here's everything you need to know about the challenge, including the stats, price estimation, and how to find out if he's worth the hassle.

'FIFA 21' Jerome Boateng SBC Requirements

There are three elements to unlock Jerome Boateng's 'Moments' SBC. It approximately costs 200,000 to 260,000 FUT coins, but it should cost less if you have SBC fodders. Besides, you will also receive some little packs as rewards along the way, which you can trade later.

Here goes the requirement, courtesy of Dexerto, and you only have until February 2 to finish.

Bayern Munich (Rewards: 1 Mixed Players Pack)

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga (Rewards: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack)

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form (Rewards: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack)

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Boateng Highlighted Stats

Is Jerome Boateng 'Moments' SBC card worth the hassle? The short answer is yes, but only if you run a Bundesliga team, or you can still somehow link this card with other German players. It's always a pricey card, to begin with, but if you have some coins to spare, then it's okay.

Here's some quick facts about the card, as noted from Futbin. Jerome Boateng is a towering defender (192 cm) with medium work rates. Despite having low skill move stars, his four-star weak foot is fantastic. This card has 80 ratings in pace, which is pretty good for a defender, but with only 75 on Stamina and 73 on Acceleration, the pace stat seems a little useless. You'll need to at least use some stamina consumable to keep him fit for every week.

However, 97 on standing tackle, 85 on interception, and 97 on strength are what make this card a beast. 87 on Short Passing gives this card advantage if you want to keep it cool in the back and provide some nice passes to build the attack.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

