'Genshin Impact' Silk Flowers Quest: Farm Location and How to FInd

"Genshin Impact" regularly introduces a variety of new in-game content for the players in each of their game updates from time to time. It includes new limited-time events, characters, and of course items which they could use or utilize to improve their characters' stats and combat performances, such as Silk Flowers.

As mentioned by Screen Rant, Silk Flowers could be classified as an ascension item - which are items or objects that can be used to ascend or send a certain character in the game, as well as a weapon on to its next level. Ascension items may be considered as rare and hard to find in the premises of the game itself, yet the Silk Flowers may be easier to locate compared to the other variants of those items.

Where to Find the Silk Flowers

Some of the best places wherein the Silk Flowers can be found and eventually obtained by the players mainly involve the residential areas being seen and explored around by the players in the game. Silk Flowers can be found near the Yujing Terrace in the Liyue Harbor - the fictional city in the game of "Genshin Impact" being surrounded by a handful of mountains on the three sides of it.

Another location specifically mentioned where Silk Flowers can be found is in the Wangshi Inn, or the landmark that was described as something that was built upon a massive stone pillar laced within Dihua Marsh also in Liyue. Also, one of the NPCs or nonplayable characters in the game named Ms. Bai who is being known for selling cooking ingredients, food recipes, and local specialties could be able to sell such Silk Flowers.

Also Read: 'Genshin Impact' Update Version 1.3: Feburary Release Confirmed, Details Including Upcoming Events, Characters, Weapons, and More!

The Silk Flowers that can be purchased from Ms. Bai is being priced as five Silk Flowers for 1,000 Mora - or the main currency being used in the whole game of Genshin. This option may refresh at a rate of every two days during the server time of 4am. Ms. Bai could be located by the players in the Qingce Village - a village being placed in the Bishui Plain of Liyue.

The last option so far wherein players may be able to grab their Silk Flowers is through another NPC in the form of Verr Goldet. She can also be found in the Wangshu Inn, and just like the option from Ms. Bai, players can purchase Silk Flowers from her in the price of 1,000 Mora for five Silk Flowers. It also refreshes for a rate of every two days during the server time of 4am.

Silk Flowers and Other Items from Game Updates

The Silk Flowers could be used best to ascend various characters in the game, such as for the Hydro character Xingqui, who is a four-star playable character dubbed as the second son of the Guild Manager of the influential group in Liyue known as the Feiyun Commerce Guild.

The likes of the Silk Flowers and other items in the game could be introduced as various game updates by the game developers MiHoYo are being seen on a more frequent slate. And as reported by HITC, the update version 1.3 could arrive anytime soon this coming February.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' Update Version 1.3: Leaks Begin to Spread as Version 1.2 Nears End