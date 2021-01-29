'Halo Infinite' Update Confirmed, Now Includes New Customizable Control Scheme for Xbox and PC Gaming

"Halo Infinite" has been rumored to see its initial release by the late parts of 2021. Yet as for the confirmed side of things, the game is set to feature a new customizable control scheme utilized on all aspects of the upcoming title, as well as some established and classic gears and weapons from the world-renowned franchise and series of video games.

IGN Southeast Asia has listed that the announcement and confirmation of the new scheme being implemented and could highly be seen in "Halo Infinite" came from the video game's developers themselves, 343 Industries. In a blog that they posted online, it mentioned on how the new game feature could work and provide an additional solid experience for the players all around the world to try on and enjoy.

Customizable Control Scheme Advantages

According to the lead Sandbox engineer of 343 Industries Quinn Delhoyo, the customizable control scheme has been incorporated to the game being in development to have a dose of somehow other in-game experiences and mechanics especially with the fact that "Halo Infinite" would also eventually arrive of the PC gaming. Delhoyo even mentioned that the team behind the game itself believed that they would not want the players of the game to just "fight" the game in order to have fun.

Also Read: PS4 Games That Could Work Well in the PS5

Those factors have led the team to think of a way and eventually develop the control scheme system of "Halo Infinite" which could grant access for the players on various things and aspects involved in the game's brand and established slate, such as the likes of rebinding and remapping the overall controls despite on whether where the game could be played or ran.

He also added that the connection between the players and their in-game counterparts, such as maybe the likes of Halo's main protagonist the Chief, or even their Spartan character is being hailed as a 'crucial' one, and the customizable control scheme is what they have been foreseeing as the most vital and instrumental aspect wherein the connection that they would want to manifest can be supported and brought to life.

Other 'Halo Infinite' News, Including New Items

The blog post also stated some of the possible new items and equipment that could be handed over to the players one they would step foot on to the actual "Halo Infinite" video game. As mentioned by Comic Book, items which are listed by 343 Industries include the Drop Wall and the grappling hook. Yet even as early as now, majority of the video gaming community especially those who are really inclined within the 'Halo' franchise and series of games are expecting more items and weapons which could appear and somehow be available in the game once it arrives.

"Halo Infinite" is being slated to its official release and availability in the market by Fall of this year. It would be available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and for the Windows PC gaming.

Related Article: Steam Game Festival February 2021: Event Details, Trailer, and More!