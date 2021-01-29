'Magic: The Gathering's' Magic: Legends to See Beta Release in March; Gameplay, Features, and More!

"Magic: Legends" will be the free-to-play action role-playing game (RPG) with some mix of a card game type of mechanic which is rooted from the world-renowned "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game or TCG, as the game is being set on to the different elements from the mentioned TCG itself. And the upcoming video game's beta testing will soon arrive, being slated to begin on March 23.

The report came from Polygon, in which it stated that "Magic" Legends" will entirely be based on the lore and elements of the actual "Magic: The Gathering" TCG which has been making waves not just on the physical card game scene but also on the online games and platforms which supports the TCG, namely though their video games "Magic: The Gathering Online" and also the upcoming "Magic: The Gathering Arena."



A video that was posted by "Magic: Legends" own developers Cryptic Studios on their official YouTube channel has shown the deckbuilding aspects of the game which would be one of the core and main game elements to be utilized and explored by the players right even from the beta testing moving forward towards the official release and availability of the game.

'Magic: Legends' Gameplay

The video has shown some gameplay intended what could fans expect about what is in store for them when the game finally arrives. Each of the decks that could be developed and created could contain up to 12 spell cards, where each card could have up to four spells at a time. As players would use their tools whenever they would reach their own disposal, various new spells could appear in no time, yet it would be in a random manner.

Also Read: 'Magic: The Gathering' Rare Card Black Lotus from Alpha Set Sold for $500,000 in eBay Auction

It could then create a certain system in which players may have the chance to determine on what they could specialize in terms of the tactics and game elements that they would wish to push through and use while going though their own adventures in the game. Although despite having those being in consideration, there would still be a handful of elements which would be not in their control anymore, especially those being inclined on such moment to moment combat with the in-game characters and enemies as well.

'Magic: The Gathering' Key Elements

Enter21st.com has stated that that those who are already familiar and inclined with playing the game of "Magic: The Gathering" may it be through the physical TCG or by those online versions mentioned above could have an advantage while going though and trying on the upcoming video game. The five schools of magic, namely the White, Red, Blue, Black, and Green would be the core elements appearing in the game, wherein various characteristics and aspects that could describe and demonstrate the capabilities of each of those school of magic would be included.

"Magic: Legends" will have its beta testing starting March 23 and still has no confirmed date on when it would end. Yet in the later parts of 2021, the game would then be released and available on various consoles, such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC gaming.

Related Article: 'Magic: The Gathering Arena' Mobile Details, Release Date and List of Mobile Compatibility