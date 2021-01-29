'Resident Evil Village': Capcom Takes Down Leak Videos of the Game

Capcom's upcoming horror hit "Resident Evil Village" is the latest victim of gameplay leaks. Several gameplay footages from a developer build of the game, which reportedly related to the massive data hack Capcom suffered earlier last year, have surfaced online.

No worries, this article is spoiler-free. Besides, as EuroGamer reported, the Japanese-based developer has started taking down online videos that showcase the leaks on YouTube.

No, these are not footage from the recently-released "Maiden" demo on PS5. It showcases several encounters with the game's popular vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu. When you try to access the video on YouTube, an error message will greet you, saying, "This video is unavailable due to a copyright claim by CAPCOM CO., LTD."

Battling Leaks

In November 2020, the Ragnar Locker hacker group claimed to have harvested several private files and confidential documents from Capcom. The group of cyber criminals demanded a bitcoin ransom worth $11 million.

As IGN reported, several titles, including "Dragon's Dogma 2," "Street Fighter 6," "Monster Hunter 6," and many more, have been the victim of the attack.

In a statement, Capcom revealed that the number of people affected by the attack is 16,415: 3,248 business partners, 9,164 former employees, and the rest are current employees or related parties.

"On November 16, 2020 (JST) Capcom announced that it had verified that the personal information of 9 people had been compromised in this attack," the statement reads.

In fact, Capcom and "Resident Evil Village" are not the only ones who suffer from leaks for a triple-A game just months or weeks before its release.

Naughty Dog and Sony's PlayStation exclusive, "The Last of Us Part 2," was also leaked just a couple of weeks before its release. Even worse, the game was delayed so often before officially hitting the market on June 19, 2020. The leaks hurt the game so bad that it became the last victim of the review-bombing phenomenon on the aggregator website Metacritic.

In another related news, "Resident Evil Village" actress Jeanette Maus passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. Maus was a central part of the game's narrative for her portrayal of several antagonistic characters, including the witches.

Release Date, Story Premise

"Resident Evil Village," also known chronologically as RE8, picks up what the previous game left off. Last year's hero, Ethan Winters, has now settled down quietly with his wife Mia before a familiar face, Chris Redfield, shows up on his door. From the look of the trailer and the cover artwork, it seems like our BSAA legendary operative is taking a much more antagonistic role in the game.

"Resident Evil Village" is coming on May 7, 2021, on most gaming console platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

