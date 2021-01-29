'Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2' Now Out for PS5; Details, Features, and More!

"Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" has now been released and available for the PlayStation 5 console as a free-to-play downloadable game which was announced by the game developers Bandai Namco.

'Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2' Gameplay and Feature Details

Noisy Pixel has stated that the latest video game addition to the renowned and established "Gundam" series and media franchise based on the anime series of the same name will be packed with both Japanese and English voiceovers.

Players may have the option to choose whether which of the two would they prefer when going along their way to the game itself. Some may tend to choose the English one for more comfortable and easier gameplay interactions and instructions, while some especially the 'Otakus' or the anime fanatics and enthusiasts may enjoy more the original Japanese sounds as the game was originally presented.

But aside form the voiceovers, the game would also be inclined on utilizing a six versus six (6v6) online battles set on a team fight mode. This could be enjoyed by players all around the world, wherein they could do battles with whoever they may wish as they would all be connected through an online and virtual setting of the combat scene it shows. The game would be capable of showcasing infantry combat wherein such game plots and storylines could be experienced alongside the battles and fights involving the mechas and robots as the core elements of the game.

The Infantry may be able to set and place bombs on target bases of the enemies, as well as to request and utilize further support fire especially when the battle would seem not to favor them on the start or earlier parts of the combats. Interacting with other players can also be done as long as they would stay and see each other on the game's own lobby.

Taking Advantage of PS5's Advancement

As being reported by Sirus Gaming, the release of the newest game title on the PS5 may see the console's highlighted characteristics and aspects such as the haptic feedback and trigger resistance diversity wherein both are being equipped on the PS5 itself. "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" could be played on a more realistic and in-depth gameplay experience even if they would use various and multiple items and weapons, such as a machine gun or even a bema rifle as seen through the past 'Gundam' mobile suits.

The game would also add a new map which would be then called as the Military Base. It is being described as a vast open flatland that houses a variety of buildings, sized a about medium or large scales. Players who often do long-range combats and would prefer on to a farther sneaking during battles could be maximized upon doing action on the mentioned new houses from the map.

"Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" was first released way back in 2014 for the PlayStation 4 console. Yet the re-release for the PS5 could bring along much improved graphics and gameplay visuals, also being backed by the advanced brought along by the newer console.

