ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G Rumored Specs Include 200MP Main, Under Display Camera Feature

The ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G has been rumored for an already long time ever since the release of the ZTE Axon 20 5G last year where it was dubbed as the very first mobile phone able to cater the Under Display camera feature. Now, its speculated successor has been teased to be equipped with a 200 MP camera.

200 MP Camera Sensor Rumors

Phone Arena has reported that the allegations and rumors about the upcoming phone came from a tipster under the name of WHYLAB. The user has posted on Chinese social networking website Weibo, wherein it showed that the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G would go on to feature a brand-new upcoming sensor in which would be developed and announced by South Korean tech giant Samsung.

The sensor is said to be capable of supporting a 200 MP main camera lens. Today, it is being called as the "S5KGND" wherein its pixel is sized at around 0.64 microns which is relatively smaller compared to the pixel size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G by the same developers of the sensor itself. The alleged rumors by WHYLAB about the highlight for the next ZTE Axon addition has also mentioned some of the so-called specs of the phone.

It includes the capability of the sensor to provide support for a video recording of up to 16K in resolution. It could also then cap off with a dual pixel-binning mode which may be able to support a 4-1 binning along with a 16-1 binning that may see a performance of bringing up to a 50 MP as well as a 12.5 MP quality of images respectively.

Other Leaks About the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G

But as being reported by Gizmo China, another rumor that was brought about by a second tipster under the name of @TheGalox_ also revealed another version of the upcoming phone's specs. According to the second user's post, it showed that the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G would be the second mobile phone model in the world which would be featuring the Under Display camera capabilities as carried through from its predecessor.

Yet the new leak suggests that the upcoming mobile phone would be the industry's first flagship phone to be able to support the second-generation Under Display camera technology. It would be a much updated and advanced version of the feature compared to the ZTE Axon 20 5G as the company's main release last year. Another addition to the phone's specs would be a rumored first - wherein it could be the first flagship phone in the world to house the Snapdragon 888 processor chipset that also has a true full screen feature along with it.

It will also be able to secure a 4700mAh battery, a 6.9-inch display which is capable of showing up to a 1080/1440p resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate, and the quad camera setup being entailed on to it. As of the moment of the writing there is still no confirmed released date for the phone itself, but it is highly being speculate that it will see release by this year.

