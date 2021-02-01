'Skullgirls: 2nd Encore:' New Trailer Shows Annie's Gameplay, More Details Included

"Skullgirls 2nd Encore" just got more exciting than ever with the trailer release for a new fighter coming in the game named Annie as posted in the official YouTube channel of the game itself.

Game Rant has listed that the new fighter for the "Skullgirls" game was first announced that it will be a part of the fighter roster available for players to try on and play along last August 2020. Now, Annie of the Stars will be officially joining the already long line of fighters which could be up for grabs for players all around the world to test and use against other players as well.

Annie's Gameplay Trailer

The newest teaser trailer by the game's developers Autumn Games and Hidden Variable showed how Annie could be seen to fight in the game. It suggests that she would then use her own sword, as well as various combos especially on kicking to inflict damage and various effects to her opponent right away. The sword that she uses to slash on her enemies looks a shiny one, with sparkling sprinkle effects yet it could deal a good amount of damage and impeccable effects which may bring down the opponent's life.



Her kicks could also be characterized with the bunny rabbit being attached right to her leg, by which is also the leg that she uses upon kicking during fights. A beam attack by the debuting character could also be seen and may somehow be dubbed as her special attack. It could be performed while being airborne, and as reported by Event Hubs, Annie may successfully do it with the help of some sort and form of support boosts.

Another Possible Character Debuting in 'Skullgirls?'

Annie is being reported to be joining the cast of characters in "Skullgirls 2nd Encore" later this 2021, yet another speculation as brought about by the new trailer also mentions another possible character who could debut in the game as well.

The end of the video may somehow show a small detail which may signify another possible character that could make its way towards the game. The message at the end reads "A new star entered the spotlight," in which followed by a question mark just beside the face of Annie herself. Rumors have scattered that it could be a potential character aside form the confirmed debuting Annie of the Stars, with the alleged silhouette being a factor on concluding this speculation especially from the fans and the gaming community.

All of these could be available for the players through the upcoming downloadable content or DLC for the game of "Skullgirls 2nd Encore." Although way back in August of the last year, Annie was already available for play in the "Skullgirls" mobile edition named as "Skullgirls: Fighting RPG." Yet the game where Annie would soon be debuting is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles. There is still news about the game being available for the much newer consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

