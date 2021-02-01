'Pokemon GO' February Events and Updates: Limited-Time Events, New Content, Reward, and More

"Pokemon GO" offers a variety of new game updates and events almost every month, and this new month of February would see some exciting events and new in-game content and opportunities for the players to try on and enjoy while playing and exploring.

Forbes has listed what is in store for the players this month in the game itself. It includes various new limited-time events and a range of new in-game content, including rewards, featured Pokemon, and many more.

February Events and Updates: Valentine's Day and Year of the Ox Celebrations

First, it would be the Team Rocket Shenanigans limited-time event, which would run from Feb. 2 to 7. According to the official description of the event, it would be the celebration of Team Rocket - probably one of the most popular team factions slash antagonists in the video game series as well as the anime series of Pokemon. The event would feature a bunch of new Shiny Shadow Pokemon and Team Rocket Balloons on those invaded stopovers. The event would highly focus on research activities primarily involving Team Rocket itself.

The monthly Community Day event would also take place, of course, this month of February. The highlighted Pokemon for this month would be the generation three Grass and Poison-type Pokemon Roselia since the celebration of Valentine's day could be inclined with a rose-themed event. Evolving the featured Pokemon during or even after two hours of the event would grant her to learn moves such as Weather Ball and Bullet Seed.

In line with the Valentine's Day celebration, an event commemorating the mentioned celebration would also be available from Feb. 14 until 18. The event would be featuring Pink-colored Pokemon, and many new arrivals would be making a way to the game. The blog has stated that it would be just a regular event, yet a Pokemon-themed "Love Cup" set in the Battle League would take place from Feb. 8 until 15, which is also as part of the event.

This year's lunar celebration would be for the Year of the Ox celebration, and "Pokemon GO" would also go on with its take on the event. As inclined with the Ox theme, Red-colored Pokemon could be expected to appear in the game, which may show up as bulk or by groups. A special Mega Evolution Pokemon may also be a part of the event as being teased on the official Pokemon Go blog.

'Pokemon GO' Tour: Kanto, and More!

And to wrap up the special events this February would be the integration of the "Pokemon GO" Tour: Kanto, where the renowned Kanto region from the video game series as well as the anime would be featured in this one. It would serve as the closing event of the celebration. Players may secure their tickets now to participate in the upcoming event, as reported by the official "Pokemon GO" Live website.

The Research Breakthrough Update for this month would also happen, featuring the giant sleepyhead Snorlax.

