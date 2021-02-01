Google Chrome New Features: Users Can Now Use Their Strong Safari Passwords, Tab Grouping, and More

Google has just released a plethora of brand new updates for its browser Google Chrome.

Earlier this month, as 9to5Google reported, a leak of Apple's plan of releasing the 'iCloud Passwords' extension for Google Chrome on Windows surfaced online. That said, this is now one of Apple's products that integrate within the Windows ecosystem, following Apple TV on Xbox consoles earlier. Furthermore, it's also rumored that Apple is set to open its Music and Podcast apps on Microsoft Store.

Despite not being the oldest internet browser around, Google Chrome has been crowned as one of the most used browsers. With a total of 68.91% share, as Kommando Tech reported, Google Chrome has a strong presence in the desktop browser market. Google believes that the browser has over one billion users worldwide, followed by the second and the third most popular browsers, Firefox and Internet Explorer, respectively.

Apple Safari Integration

Now, Google Chrome users on Windows can use strong passwords they store on their iCloud accounts to access websites from the browser. The extension comes with iCloud for Windows version 12.0. When users tap on the option, a new option called 'Passwords' on the list of available services below 'iCloud Drive,' 'Photos,' 'Mail,' and 'Bookmarks.'

"iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows," the description reads.

From this description, we learn that the extension automatically lets you use your passwords stored on Safari. Additionally, any password created in Google Chrome will also sync with Apple's cloud storage service so that you can use them on Apple devices, like Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

Up to this writing, the extension hasn't amassed too many downloads and reviews. You will need iCloud for Windows 12.0 and free space of 154 KiB. It also supports 36 languages, including Arabic, Spanish, French, Indonesian, German, Italian, and many others. Check out this link from Chrome Store to download the extension.

Tab-Grouping

Furthermore, Google also let Android users group open-tabs on Chrome with a new grid-based layout, as The Verge spotted. This new functionality has appeared on some users after Google released Chrome version 88 last month, but not for everyone.

This update replaces the previous interface with a new one, similar to Chrome's interface on the iOS ecosystem. When browsing a tab that's part of a group, shortcuts to switch to other grouped tabs appear at the app's bottom.

This simple update is a piece of good news for many because, unlike browsing on desktop or laptop, we do not always close tabs on Google Chrome and rather just close the app from the switch to recent apps feature.

