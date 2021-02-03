Embrace Group Seals 'Borderlands' Creator Gearbox Acquisition Deal Worth $1.3 Billion

Gearbox, the developers of world-renowned series of video games "Borderlands" has been acquired by tech PLC or publicly listed company Embracer Group through a deal priced at around $1.3 billion.

The acquisition has put Gearbox as the seventh official operating group owned by Embracer Group since it was established under the name Nordic Games way back in 2008. Some of the other existing operating groups owned by the PLC lists THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, and Coffee Stain Holding.

The Multi-Billion Acquisition Deal

IGN Southeast Asia has also added that Embracer Group would now take over the 550 staff who are currently employed in Gearbox to work for their now mother company and subsidiary. They are based in Frisco, Texas, as well as in Quebec City in Canada. Embracer Group's spree of buying other companies has been on a roll ever since last year where they announce that they have acquired at about 12 more game studios as well as PR firm in just one day. They were also reported to buy a mobile game developer based in Cyprus called Easybrain, And the deal went up to $640 million.

Venture Beat has listed that the newly acquired game developer by Embracer Group in the form of Gearbox has been known all throughout the world for creating and developing their second original video game series "Borderlands" which is an action first-person shooter (FPS) video game where it saw its first release in 2009.

Gearbox Through The Years

It was then followed by "Borderlands 2" in 2012, "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" in 2014 but was made in partnership with 2K Australia, and the "Borderlands 3" in 2019. There was also a spin-off episode graphic adventure game in the franchise called the "Tales from the Borderlands" that was developed by Telltale Games in 2014-2015.

They were also responsible for creating and establishing "Brothers in Arms" - their first original video game series which has been comprised of a total of ten games so far. It began with the "Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30" way back in 2005. The latest installment for the game franchise would be the "Brothers in Arms 3: Sons of War" in 2014.

Some of the most notable collaborations where Gearbox has become a part include the development of various video game titles such as "Half-Life", "Counter-Strike", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater", "007 James Bond", and "Halo." Now their services would be for the Embracer Group, and it is being expected that they would create more video games in the future but now it would be under their new mother company.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford mentioned that upon the acquisition taking place, it would be a new feeling for them - something that could be compared when they are just starting all over. He also stated that the whole company is excited to work on a new management, and they may just drive to a whole new direction towards their future game creations.

