'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War': Activision Bans 60,000 Cheaters from Popular Online Game

Cheating is a familiar phenomenon in the online gaming world. To tackle that, Activision bans 60,000 problematic accounts that have been associated with cheating in "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Call of Duty: Warzone."

"Today, we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch," the company writes in an official press release.

The developers also assure that the game has zero-tolerance for cheaters. As both games see rising numbers of new players each week, Activision and Raven Software are doing their best to tackle users that do not comply with the sportive rules of the game.

More Updates

Furthermore, Activision enhances its anti-cheating engine system, as the blog post reveals.

The popular developer has increased weekly backend updates for security and added two-times authentication. Several unauthorized and malicious third-party software have also been eliminated, along with 180,000 more suspected accounts.

You can also now report in-game cheaters throughout the well-improved reporting mechanisms. These areas also include an addition of detection technology and new resources for monitoring and penalty enforcement.

Alarming Problems

As gaming technology improves over the past few years, problems with cheaters in some of the world's most-renowned online games have been on a steady increase.

The hacks vary in "Call of Duty," ranging from "wallhacks" to "hex editors." Cheaters use "aimbots" to lock their aims on the opponents' heads automatically. It allows them to wipe an entire crew with ease. They also are able to spot everyone on the map thanks to the "wallhacks" cheat that enables across-the-wall vision.

It's incredibly frustrating, especially for those who play "Call of Duty" games for a living, as streamers and YouTubers. As the BBC reported, YouTuber Vikram "Vikkstar" Barn has quit the game after cheats destroyed his experience. Vikkstar has amassed over seven million subscribers on his YouTube channel, thanks to his let's-play videos and online game streaming.

"The fact players can livestream themselves blatantly hacking with zero repercussions blows my mind. This guy is 2nd prestige & broadcasts hours of himself hacking," the YouTube star tweets, calling the game in the worst state it has ever been.

The "Call of Duty" series is not the mere problematic game that sees problems with third-party cheaters. Several other online games, including "Fortnite," "League of Legends," "Dota 2," and the popular "Point Blank" have also seen numbers of cheaters throughout the years.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" are available on major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

