'Cyberpunk 2077' Risky? Installing Game Allegedly Pose Security Problems

A week after officially releasing modding support for "Cyberpunk 2077," Polish-based developer CD Projekt Red warns players that installing mods on a PC could leak potential risk.

As Kotaku first noticed, CD Projekt Red took to Twitter to reveal that there's a security problem occurs within the game's files. The company warns the players over "vulnerability in external DLL files," which the game uses and could potentially expose them to risk. However, the devs also did confirm that it's striving to fix the issue soon.

CD Projekt Red rolled out modding support tools for "Cyberpunk 2077" earlier in January, allowing players to experiment with the murky Night City in a way that the original game couldn't. While fans have been modding the game since its release date, such as third-person perspective ability, it's nice to see an authoritative addiction to make it legal.

Keanu Reeves Mod

Still, it's not "Cyberpunk 2077" if it's not controversial.

After announcing the modding update, several naughty players develop an update that lets you have sex as Keanu Reeves' character, not with the character himself. The mod replaces a "joytoy" sex robot with the actor's persona, Johnny Silverhand, though in a super subtle and brief sex scene.

Speaking to PC Gamer, the developers kindly asked players to refrain from using real-life models who had participated in the making of the game.

In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077," the devs told PC Gamer.

Buggy Release

Unfortunately, the future of Night City seems to be darker than its name. From a series of lawsuits from its very-own investors and unsatisfied gamers, a murky release has been following "Cyberpunk 2077" since the very beginning. Several videos showcasing the game's unfinished gameplay have been circulating the internet, leading many players to return their purchases through online or physical retailers.

Even worse, in late December, CDPR faced a lengthy courtroom battle against people who funded the game. The investors, which was represented by Rosen Law Firm in New York, filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for "misleading statements,". The suit calls the game "virtually unplayable" on current-gen consoles despite being heavily advertised as a game that runs perfectly on PS4 and Xbox One, as Game Informer reported.

After a series of controversies, CDPR finally broke their silence and promised two major "Hotfix" updates to be released for current game platforms: one in January and the other in February.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is available on most major gaming platforms: Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

