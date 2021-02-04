'Smite' Upcoming New God Tiamat Details, Abilities and More!

"Smite" will soon release their season 8 update this February 23 and fans are already excited on what is in store for them with the upcoming addition to the game itself. It includes the debut of the second Babylonian god in the game, Tiamat.

Gamepur has reported that the update 8.2 by "Smite" would be dubbed as 'Goddess of the Salt Sea.' It is based on the sub-name of the upcoming god Tiamat who is considered as the creator, but at the same time also the destroyer, wherein she is known to reshape everything according to her ideal vision. She is a mage-class god and could grasp both ground as well as flight stance.

Tiamat's Abilities

Her abilities are deeply inclined with her flight and ground features. One of which is her Death Begets Life ability that provides the goddess access to absorb health points caused by the deaths from enemies as well as the allies of her, as reported by MMO Bomb.

Yet in order to do so, she must be in her flight stance. Being on the ground one on the other hand can further enhance and increase the hardened scales being attached to her. Through this, she could rank up her defense more so enemies may have a hard time to lower her life points as well.

Some of the stats of the Death Begets Life passive skill include a large heal rate of up to 40 plus 8 per level, a small heal rate of 5 plus 0.5 per level, a scale mitigation of up to 60 percent, and its shield value which can grow up to a potential 50 plus 10 per level in value all in all. The passive gives her additional health during flight stance, and the scale mitigation and shield value bonuses occur when she is in ground stance.

Also Read: 'Smite' Season 8 Goes Live Very Soon: Map Changes, Game Additions, and What We Know So Far

Her first ability in flying stance is the Primordial Onslaught, which allows her to deal damage through orbs of energy which she could fire on enemies. Each of the attacks could damage and at the same time stop other enemy gods. Its damage could range from 60-100 and has a cooldown of 10 seconds. While in the ground stance, it is called the Consume. Tiamat fires a cone which could deal 60-200 damage as well as slowing enemies that it could hit.

More Damage-Dealing Abilities

Her second ability on flight stance is the Ruination. Tiamat could then summon an energy field which can inflict 50-100 area damage, and 60-22 inner damage. During her ground stance, it is called as Outburst. Tiamat slams the ground and could potentially deal 50-170 damage to enemies it could hit.

The third ability listed is called the Grounding Dive in flight stance. She could deal 40-200 damage upon landing from a flight which could then turn her to the ground stance. Her ability would then be called as Rising Flight, where Tiamat can send a blast if energy, dealing 40-200 damage.

And last but not the least, her ultimate ability during flight stance is the Children of Creation. She could summon one of her children into the battlefield, ranging from serpents, beasts, and a storm. But during her ground stance, it will be the Tempest of Undoing, wherein she could perform a celestial outburst which can deal a total of 70-230 damage.

