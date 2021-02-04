Huawei Unveils Mate X2 Details, Including Specs, Release Date: Features 5nm Kirin 9000 Processor Chip

Huawei has now revealed that the much-awaited Huawei Mate X2 will be available in the market this coming February 22. Some of the details and features of the phone itself was also unveiled, and fans cannot really get a hold of it.

First Post has reported that the successor to the Huawei Mate X will be sported by an invert folding design which could also be compared to the designs of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The Mate X which is the upcoming phone's predecessor was introduced with an out-folding design which is the opposite of what the Mate X2 has to offer.

Huawei Mate X2 Specs

The Mate X2 is backed with its specs that are very much anticipated by the fans. Aside from the high state of the art invert folding design of the phone, it will have a screen size set at around 8.01 inches along with a resolution of 2,480 x 2,222 pixels. It will also be supported with a 6.45-inch external display as it would be structured with an inward fold design.

The screen will be capable of performing up to a 90Hz refresh rate which could cater a much smoother display interface for users to have a soothing visual experience especially with watching videos in high resolution, as well playing games that have high graphics. The feature will be provided courtesy of Samsung and BOE.

Another major highlight about the Mate X2 is inclined within its internal aspects. Th phone itself will be powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000 processor chip which will also utilize the latest and up to date 5G network technology which has been a thing for most countries today. It will also be supported by the Android 10 mobile phone OS and the latest signature skin of Huawei which is the EMUI 11 skin right away.

Other Specs and Details

As per the battery, it will be catering a 4,400 mAh battery, yet it would be a non-removable one according to the announcement of the phone regarding the specs. Yet it will come through for the fans with an available 66 W fast charging wired charger.

Yet with all the specs being available now, one of those could be considered as a record-setter at some sort. It would be the Mate X2's internal screen size of 8.01 inches in a diagonal aspect as being reported by GSMArena. So far, it is the biggest size set for a foldable phone released in the market today and could be the upcoming phone's best selling point for fans all around the world to buy and try on the Mate X2.

The external screen on the other hand will house the punch hole selfie camera of the phone itself. It will cater a 16 MP camera sensor lens. For the main camera aspect, it will be backed by a quad camera setup containing a 50, 16, 12, and 8 MP camera configuration all in all.

