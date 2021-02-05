'SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium' Details, Features: Now Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

"SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium" - one of the earliest "SNK vs Capcom" games in history has now been confirmed to make its way to the Nintendo Switch console this February 17 for fans of the game and the console all around the world.

Nintendo Life mentioned the news confirming that the 1999 classic will see its availability for the much later and advanced Nintendo Switch. It was first released for the Neo Geo Pocket Color, which was a 16-bit color handled video game console which was developed and manufactured by Japanese video game hardware and software company SNK. It was considered back then as somewhat a rival or competitor to Nintendo's legendary Game Boy Color console.

'SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium' for the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection

The upcoming version of "SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium" will be a part of the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection which is a series of emulated games that was originally released for the already established and considered classic video game console itself. It will be backed by up to a total of 26 available characters and fighters which could be tried and played along by the players of the console.

Some of the video game series and franchises that will be listed on the SNK side would be from the "The King of Fighters", "Fatal Fury", "Samurai Showdown", "The Last Blade", "Art of Fighting", and "Athena." While for the Capcom side, there is no question that their worldwide sensation "Street Fighter" warriors would be taking over to represent their brand and name, as well as the renowned "Darkstalkers" franchise and series of video games.

With the game being of the oldest video games for the series itself, fans may expect that the graphics of the characters in the game would be more inclined to the chibi motif and style as well as it could be a little less detailed rather than the arcade versions for some of the games in the series as well. Yet they may still see one classic experience upon playing "SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium" - more of a nostalgic and interesting one.

Other Details About the 'SNK vs Capcom' Classic

Yet with all of these being taken into consideration for the game, there could be no possible implication about the video game being able to utilize some online functions and features as well. As being reported by Event Hubs, it would arrive for players just like how the other video game titles from the series that were incorporated in the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection, but the possibility of the local multiplayer function would be present for players to try the game while playing with their friends.

"SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium" would be the six overall video game in the selection series. Some of the earlier and previous releases in the series include the likes of "SNK Gals' Fighters", "Samurai Showdown! 2", "King of Fighters R-2", "Fatal Fury: First Contact", and "Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny."

