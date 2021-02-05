Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPU: A Guide on How to Choose Chipsets

AMD has established itself as one of the most popular processor unit developers in the world today. One of their bestsellers, in the form of the Ryzen 5000 chipset, has been very in-demand for consumers nowadays. Yet there are still things needed to be considered before choosing a Ryzen 5000 chipset.

The Ryzen 5000 mobile chipsets may vary on various aspects but choosing on which a user would eventually buy will just boil down depending on the performance as well as the compatibility of the chipset to your hardware and PC system.

Windows Central has listed the different variants of the featured chipset, and here is a guide on how to choose a Ryzen 5000 mobile processor:

Ryzen 5000 Categories

There are two main series for the chipset, mainly the H-series which is the ore powerful one, and the U-series, which is the lighter one among those chipsets.

Ryzen H-Series

The Ryzen H-series could also be split into three classification - the Ryzen 5 which has six cores and twelve threads, the Ryzen 7 that ahs eight cores and sixteen threads, and the Ryzen 9 equipped with eight cores and sixteen threads as well.

The Ryzen 5 5000 is comprised of the Ryzen 5 5600HS and the Ryzen 5 5600H. The Ryzen 7 5000 on the other hand is composed of the Ryzen 5 5800HS and the Ryzen 5 5800H. The only difference within those two chipset classifications of the two categories is the lower 35W TDP of the HS version compared to the 45W TDP in the H version.

Also Read: CES 2021: Some of the Best Laptops Introduced in This Year's Virtual Event

The Ryzen 9 5000 which could be considered as the most powerful category on all the Ryzen 5000 chipsets are being split into four types - the Ryzen 9 5900HS, Ryzen 9 5900HX, Ryzen 9 5980HS, and the Ryzen 9 5990HX. The Ryzen 9 5900 types may be dubbed as the more standard types of CPUs, while the Ryzen 9 5900 variants delivers a higher form of performance in terms of all aspects.

Ryzen U-Series

The Ryzen U-series is being split into three main categories - which are the Ryzen 3 with four cores and eight threads, the Ryzen 5 with six cores and twelve threads, and the Ryzen 7 with eight cores and sixteen threads.

Ryzen 3 5300U is the most basic chipset of all the Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs, yet it can deliver especially for productivity work. The Ryzen 5 5000 for the U-series is being categorized as Ryzen 5 5500U and the Ryzen 5 5600U, where only the latter utilizes the Zen 3 architecture.

The final two chipsets are the Ryzen 7 5700U and the Ryzen 7 5800U. The former is powered by the Zen 2 architecture, while the latter is the one with the Zen 3.

All of those are the things consumers must take note in choosing the right Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs. With more releases of their units coming (as mentioned by Extreme Tech), it is best to know these aspects.

Related Article: Early Offerings of Acer's 2021 Line-Up Revealed: Prices, Details, Fetaures, Release Dates, and MORE!