'Final Fantasy' 14 Patch 5.5: Sorrow of Werlyt Optional Quest, Palgth'an Dungeon Revealed

Previously, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker during the FFXIV announcement showcase. While the new update was exciting, the devs also announced patch 5.5 for "Final Fantasy 14" with a plethora of updates leading up to the Endwalker.

As GameSpot reported, a new Live Letter from the Producer showcases the update details, along with a teaser trailer and more. Keep reading to find out more about the update and the upcoming Endwalker expansion. Please be aware that the following list contains heavy spoilers of "Final Fantasy XIV," and if you're not familiar with the story, now is the best time for you to walk out.

Two-Part Updates

According to the screenshot shared during the stream, the picture shows several major characters from various places across the "Final Fantasy XIV" world, which is safe to assume that the update will pick up the end of the 5.4 storylines. Furthermore, Patch 5.5 will feature the closing curtain of the Sorrow of Werlyt optional quest, with a new trial fight boss called The Cloud Deck. The latter will pit 8-player parties against Diamond Weapon.

The new dungeon called Palgth'an was also revealed, and it could be the start of Eorzea's destructive path. Plus, the dungeon is compatible with the Trust system so you can take your favorite AI characters with you.

It will also include the third part of the 24-player Nier Automata crossover alliance raid series. It'll be exciting what Nier series creator Yoko Taro has in store, as the subtitle of this part has been developed secretly.

Would it be the last? Well, he did mention that it is the third, and not the final chapter of the raid. The team is working to intertwine the chapters to find the best storyline.

Supported Systems, Release Date

The update, called Death Unto Dawn, will set the players up for the Endwalker. The first part is coming on April 13 alongside the PlayStation 5 open beta for "Final Fantasy XIV."

The PlayStation event will let players see how FFXIV intertwines with the advantage of the new generation consoles of PS5. While the game itself is already playable on PS5 thanks to its backward compatibility, several new features with graphical perks and texture adjustments are always welcomed. The game will benefit from PS5's loading speed and frame-rate stability.

The second part eyes the end of May after the "Final Fantasy XIV" Fan Fest Event, which was scheduled on May 15 until 16. Unlike its annual traditions, the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 will be completely digital. It will be live-streamed from Tokyo Garden Theater in Koto City, Tokyo, Japan.

Final Fantasy 14 is currently available on PC and PS4, with PS5 support planned for later this year. The Endwalker update will release in the fall.

