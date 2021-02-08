Intel i7 vs Apple M1 Processors: Intel Looks to Execute Faster Performance Against Apple

Intel's i7 laptop processor is dubbed as an 11th-generation Core microchip, and it sees to outperform the self-made and developed chipset of multi tech giant Apple in the form of their M1 laptop chipsets.

Intel vs Apple - The Laptop Processor Contest

As being reported by Engadget, there are a couple of aspects and categories by which the Intel owned laptop processor could do wonders compared to the Apple ones. One of which was involving a Chrome browsing contest between the two laptop processors, as well as doing and eventually accomplishing such actions for the Microsoft 365 suite.

Their performances were also measured through the comparison of the two chipsets being able to handle such powerful and heavy loaded applications from Adobe and AI.

Some other claims between the comparison of the two suggests that Intel mentioned about the performance of both laptop processors in terms of gaming. The long and established computer giant has added that there were some video games that may not run or available for the Apple Mac devices.

Another one was about the battery life and capacity in which Intel boasted that the i7 is far advanced and capable compared to the M1. Apple has been known to provide shorter battery output performances not just in their Mac devices and gadgets, but also on their other products such as for the iPhones and iPads.

How Legit Was the Test?

Yet as Intel conducted those measures to provide such results, some have been keen on how the company handled and took charge with regards to it being a legit one. One of those would be for the switching of the hardware that was done by Intel while the test was underway and being conducted. It was for their own CPUs but was well as for Apple's. The company has utilized a MacBook Air for the test itself and not the much advanced and up to date MacBook Bro.

There were also some lapses as the processes of the test itself could somehow draw some form of advantage for the company itself. One of those that were listed as performance indicators and gauges by Intel was the known Topaz Labs AI test, by which has bene known to utilize the hardware acceleration provided by Intel themselves.

The overall test that was listed over by Notebook Check could show an impressive performance of the Intel i7 laptop processor compared to the Apple M1 laptop chipset. All of those mentioned aspects above could be seen proportionally wherein the i7 has triumphed on the majority of the tests that was facilitated and conducted. Yet as with the conclusion regarding it, especially on how legit and fair it could be, things may seem to not fall into place - and one solution that could take place of course is a fair and square test that should be done by a third part or a separate entity.

