Super Bowl 2021 Movie Trailers That Were Shown During the Live Event

Super Bowl Sunday has been one of the most awaited sports events through the years ever since the National Football League or NFL was established way back in 1920. Yet another major spectacle that was also awaited by fans is the debut of various tv and film trailers which will be released in the future.

The blockbuster and considered most watched tv live event every year has catered some of the most anticipated trailers for a bunch of movie title releases coming this year or in the near future as well. IGN Southeast Asia listed a rundown of what was shown and revealed in the Super Bowl event for the movie trailers that were widely seen by fans all around the world who tuned in the mega championship sports event.

List of Super Bowl 2021 Movie Trailers

One of those includes the much-anticipated sequel for the renowned Fast and Furious saga and series of racing-themed and action movies. Sowed during the pre-game show of the live event, it will be dubbed as the "F9" and will be released by Universal Pictures this coming May 28, 2021 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the arrival of John Cena and Charlize Theron as major characters for the franchise - probably the movie's main antagonists as John Cena's character Jakob was revealed to be Vin Diesel's Dominic's brother.

Another movie trailer that was dropped in the Super Bowl live event was "Nobody", which is an action-thriller film again by Universal Pictures. It will star Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov and Christopher Lloyd. It will be released this coming April 2, 2021 and was directed by Ilya Naishuller.

The Super Bowl spectacle also saw the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller film "Old" which was written, directed, and produced by renowned filmmaker, actor, and philanthropist Manoj Nelliyattu "M. Night" Shyamalan. It saw inspiration from the novel Sandcastle that was written by authors Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The film will be headlined by Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung and Nikki Amuka-Bird, as well as other actors and artists for the more minor roles. It is slated for release in cinemas by July 23 of this year as well.

Disney Trailers in Super Bowl Sunday

Disney also paved the way for two of the trailers of their upcoming movies and shows with their trailers which made the Super Bowl event as well. The first one was for their new and upcoming "Raya and the Las Dragon" which will see both theatrical as well as a simultaneous release for the company's streaming service app Disney Plus through their Premier Access option. It is an animated action-adventure fantasy film which will star the voice of Kelly Marie Tran as the titular protagonist Raya.

Another one from Disney is the new and upcoming Marvel tv series also coming in Disney Plus, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", which will see Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU's Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Entertainment Weekly).

