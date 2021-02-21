2022 Toyota Tundra Sees Early Positive Impressions; 'World-Beater' and 'Best in Class' Remarks Bagged

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be released in the year 2022 as the name suggests. However, the upcoming edition of the originally released pickup way back in 2000 has already been making buzz from fans and critics around the world, making it one of the most anticipated for the Japanese car maker company.

2022 Toyota Tundra Being a 'Top-Notch' Contender

Auto Evolution has mentioned how the 2022 Toyota Tundra is already being seen today from people in the auto and car community all around the world. Robby Findlay, the chairman of the National Dealer Advisory Council hailed the pickup as a "world-beater" which can be at the same ground of the likes of such domestic trucks as he described.

Findlay also added that the upcoming Toyota pickup truck addition can be considered as the "best in class" - where the class he was speaking of might include the newly released Ford F-150 as well as the Ram 1500. The 2022 Toyota Tundra may also debut the new TNGA-F, which is an up-and-coming design for vehicles in terms of the architectural aspect of the pickup truck itself.

Also Read: Nissan Titan: Pick-Up Truck 2021 Version Goes Head-toHead With 2019 Counterpart in Crash Score Tests

As for the 2022 Toyota Tundra's chassis, it is being rumored that it will be highlighting the turbocharged V6 engine as well as a hybrid V6 engine to power up the upcoming pickup truck. It will signify a sudden shift from the standard V8 engine which was primarily used by most of the pickup trucks available in today's market. It can potentially boost the 2022 Toyota Tundra's performance most especially with its torque and power but at the same time to keep an eye to its fuel consumption.

There were also some spy shots for the pickup truck presenting at about six-lug wheels for it. The overall vehicle itself may weight for up to 10,200 pounds or 4,627 kilograms. That is half a ton and is still on the same line as the other domestic trucks available today.

The Upcoming Pickup Truck's Hype

The hype about the 2022 Toyota Tundra may already be inclined upon the overall sales of the company throughout the recent years. With an initial drop of their sales performance last 2020 falling about two percent from their stint in 2019, they saw around an amount of up to 109,000 units of their Toyota Tundra to be sold to customers and consumers from all parts of the globe combined.

Yet with the remarks about the Tundra going around and circulating on the internet and the car and auto community, the statement of it being a "world-beater" and "best in class" may just not be solidified anytime soon. As per the reports of Motor1, its rival company Ford was on their hands in recently revealing their newest entry with the up-to-date version of the F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

Related Article: Ferrari SF90 Stradale Dubbed as World's Fastest Production Straight-Line Car?