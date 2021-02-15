Jaguar Land Rover EVs to Arrive in 2024! Will It Transition to Full Electric Car Brand?

Jaguar, a popular luxury car brand, is planning to become a full EV manufacturer. The high-end vehicle brand is expected to manufacture electric Land Rovers by 2024.

Forbes reported that Jaguar will move from manufacturing luxurious mechanical vehicles to developing luxurious electric cars. Thierry Bollore, Jaguar Land Rover's CEO, confirmed that the company is now working on developing its very first all-electric Land Rover, which is expected to arrive in 2024.

According to Business Wire, Jaguar would start its journey to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039. This is a great innovation since it could inspire other car companies or manufacturers to also transition to making electric cars, just like Tesla.

Jaguar's transition to full-EV

Jaguar's latest announcement has made the company the biggest legacy OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to commit its future to electric cars. The company's decision followed announcements from BMW Group-owned Rolls-Royce and Volkswagen Group-owned Bentley.

Read Also: Elon Musk Invites President of Russia for Conversation on Clubhouse App

Jaguar Land Rover might also leave its freewheeling attitude. This means that it will develop architectures for its three future model platforms. However, one of the platforms would remain exclusive to the more luxury-oriented Jaguar brand.

On the other hand, Bollore explained that the company is likely to sacrifice volume for profit as it transitions to its zero-emission target of 2039 for the two premium brands, as well as zero tailpipe emissions by 2036.

Jaguar to phase out diesel engines

Jaguar, the company owned by the Indian automaker Tata, tests its hydrogen fuel cell electric prototypes on British roads. Rumors also stated that it will phase out diesel engines completely by 2026.

As of the moment, Jaguar only has one EV, which is the critically acclaimed I-Pace that won the World Car of the Year award in 2019.

"Reimagine will see us transition to being an electric-first business," said Bollore via Forbes.

"The purity of electric is the next natural step. At the heart of Reimagine will be the electrification of both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands," he added.

Related Article: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is Here with EUV Debuting Super Cruise! Here's Everything You Need to Know!