'Overwatch 2:' Sequel Leaks Before BlizzCon Unveil—Game is Coming Soon!

Blizzard Entertainment was reported to have leaked the initial look and other details regarding the sequel of the popular online game, "Overwatch," which would only be revealed during the BlizzCon 2021 event. The game is already speculated and awaited by fans, and only Blizzard is expected by gamers to confirm and unveil the next title.

"Overwatch 2" would be the sequel to the popular team-based multiplayer first-person shooting title, "Overwatch," which was released almost six years ago in October 2015. Several new game bombs are awaited to be dropped by the popular games developer and publisher, Blizzard Entertainment, but has not yet done so during these past weeks.

However, players should not lose hope as the BlizzCon 2021 is yet to start this upcoming Friday, Feb. 19, which would begin the opening ceremonies of the game. This year's event from Blizzard would be called "BlizzConline," as it would be a virtual event to showcase the news that the game developers have brought its fans and enthusiasts.

BlizzCon 2021: 'Overwatch 2' Leaks

Before the start of BlizzConline which is slated for the end of this week, a Twitter insider and leaker have shared several news and speculations on what to expect for the event. Metro from Twitter (@Metro_OW) shared that "Overwatch 1" is dead, and that there are massive possibilities that a sequel is soon coming to debut on the platform.

For the people asking for Blizzcon leaks.

I've already mentoined everything. Short summary:



- Lower your expectations

- Some progress reports on OW2

- OW1 is dead

- Diablo 2 remaster — Metro (@Metro_OW) February 16, 2021

While there are not many details to the leak, the game would feature several new additions like graphics upgrades, new characters, maps, interface, guns, items, and more. "Overwatch" fans and gamers can expect that it would be a massive drop and announcement on Blizzard Entertainment, says the leaker, as it brings the latest action-shooter offer from the developers.

On the other hand, Metro also leaked that there would be other announcements that gamers should expect from BlizzConline and that includes a remastered version of the hit fantasy game, "Diablo 2." Fans, however, should "lower expectations" for BlizzCon 2021 as there are a few additions and new content that is coming to the platform.

BlizzConline 2021: How to Watch

According to Blizzard Entertainment, the BlizzConline 2021 is available in eleven languages including English, German, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and more. For the English language, fans can tune in via the Blizzard Channel for direct BlizzCon coverage and non-stop streaming of the latest content of the company.

Moreover, users can tune in via Blizzard's Twitter updates and live stream which is available via the official Twitter account of Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent). YouTube and Twitch live streams would also be used by the company's official channels.

BlizzCon 2021 Schedule can be viewed here to be on time for the different games or features that gamers want to witness.

