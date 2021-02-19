'Fortnite' Season 5 Week 12 Challenges Game Guide: How to Clear All Quests

The "Fortnite" Season 5 Week 12 quests have come out with a nautical theme as players will reportedly see artwork coming from a shipwreck, be able to through a fish back in the water, using a particular harpoon gun, and also fishing up a number of weapons.

An article by GamesRadar walks players through how to finish the "Fortnite" Season 5 Week 12 challenges.

'Fortnite' Season 5 Week 12 challenges:

Within 15secs of gliding, player must deal damage

Visit Gorgeous Gorge, Scenic Spot, and Mount Kay

Destroy the inflatable tubeman llamas located at the gas station

Look for a family portrait within the shipwreck

Return a fish into the water

Hit opponents with an equipped harpoon gun

Fish up different weapon types from fishing spots

1. Within 15secs of gliding, player must deal damage

Players can opt to finish this quickly in Team Rumble mode since they can arm themselves then land near another team in order to open fire.

2. Visit Gorgeous Gorge, Scenic Spot, and Mount Kay

The spots are really easy to find as a video by Perfect Score on YouTube walks players through how to land on the exact needed place.

3. Destroy the inflatable tubeman llamas located at the gas station

Another YouTube video by MoreLlamaSir shows the players exactly where to find the "Fortnite" inflatable tubeman llamas. Players can find the locations quite easily.

Read Also: New 'Fortnite' Tournament Displays Twitter Exposure Up for Grabs for Players Competing

4. Look for a family portrait within the shipwreck

Another easy video guide was uploaded to YouTube by HarryNinetyFour which shows the exact location of the "Fortnite" family portrait shipwreck which players can follow easily.

5. Return a fish into the water

Once the player has caught a fish and it is now in the inventory, all players have to do is to select the fish, hold the left trigger, aim with the throwing arc, then press the right trigger to throw the fish back into the water.

6. Hit opponents with an equipped harpoon gun

First, players will have to get a harpoon gun which can be found in fishing barrels and chests or even as simple floor loot. The question "how to find harpoon gun Fornite?" isn't really the right question to ask but rather how to shoot with it. Players should treat it like a not-so-long range gun as it won't be able to fire too far.

7. Fish up different weapon types from fishing spots

All players have to do is to use their handy fishing rod or their harpoon gun and target the round bubbling fishing spots in the water surface. This should be done repetitively until users have caught the required amount of weapon types.

Well, these are all the things that players have to watch out for in the new "Fortnite" Week 12 quests that are happening right now. Follow the guide and finish all of the "Fortnite" Season 5 Week 12 quests!

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match Location Guide: How to Complete Mission in Week 7 Challenge