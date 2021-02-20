Strange Google Pixel 'Something Went Wrong' Camera Issue: Here are Possible Fixes

Some Google Pixel owners are complaining about experiencing a camera issue that prevents them from using their smartphone's lens. The current strange and serious camera issue was first noticed in one-star Google Play Store reviews, where users are frustrated that their device's camera usually crashes once they open it.

"Since installing the updated software on my Pixel 2XL in early February 2021, I have had the same problem as everyone else has reported with this app," said Google Pixel user Lisa Walker Johnson via Play Store's official website.

"I have worked through all the diagnostics suggested with no improvement," she added.

This shows that most of the users only experienced the issue after they updated their Google Pixel system. The Verge reported that it is not a new issue since some Google Pixel 2 owners have already experienced it for the past years. The main problem right now is that the number of affected users is now increasing.

Possible reason for Google Pixel's camera issue

Other users are already trying some remedies but failed to fix the current camera issue. They even tried using third-party camera apps. However, they said that even these applications didn't work for them.

The strange camera issue is believed to be caused by the latest security update of the Google Pixel 2 series. However, analysts and other experts are currently puzzled about this reason since there is no logical reason why the latest security changes should affect the device's camera function.

Some users are really disappointed since they chose Google Pixel flagships because of their great camera features. Although the older Google Pixel smartphones have now fallen behind other brands, the latest budget Google Pixel 4A and Google Pixel 4A 5G were able to bring the best cameras in their class to potentially rival Samsung and other smartphone brands.

However, Google Pixel's reputation is currently at risk because of the camera issue. On the other hand, the tech giant company hasn't confirmed if they are already working on the issue. It is highly suggested that you still wait for Google's actual announcement for the fix.

Possible fixes for the current issue

There are still some possible fixes you can try. To help you with that, here are some remedies you can do. Check one of them and see which one works for you;

Switch off device

This method will clear out all software bugs that are affecting your camera.

Clear App Data

Go to SETTINGS > APPS & NOTIFICATIONS (select, "See all Apps") > scroll to CAMERA > STORAGE > Tap, "Clear Data". Next, check to see if the camera is working fine.

Force Stop the camera app

Go to SETTINGS > APPS & NOTIFICATIONS (select, "See all Apps") > scroll to CAMERA > tap FORCE STOP, and then OK. Navigate back to your Home Screen, and launch the Camera app again to check that it works.

Check camera app permissions

Go to SETTINGS > APPS & NOTIFICATIONS > APP PERMISSIONS > tap CAMERA. You can temporarily toggle off the bars by all Apps except the Camera. This method allows you to easily verify where the problem is.

