'Fortnite' x 'Family Guy' Crossover: Release Date and Other Leaked Details

"Fortnite" will have a very weird crossover that will shock most of the fans and new players. Rumors claimed that the popular cartoon series "Family Guy," which is well-known for predicting future events, will visit the popular shooting game.

According to GAME RANT's latest report, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has been themed around Hunters since Jonsey, a character in the popular shooting title who is used for one of the randomized, default recruits in the battle royale, recruits other hunters from various games and other popular shows.

Because of this, EpicGames has released several skins that are based on "The Mandalorian," "God of War," "Halo," "The Terminator," "The Walking Dead," and other popular series and games. And now, popular data miner revealed that the game will also receive another skin that will be based on "Family Guy," which could be the strangest crossover in "Fortnite," as reported by Comic Book.

'Family Guy' in 'Fortnite'?

The data miner GMatrixGames posted the leaked details on his official Twitter account. This is not unusual for data miners or leaks to reveal new skins the games release them.

In the tweet, the data miner showed that there is a "FrenchFry" code name. On the other hand, the Backbling texture code that the new file could be a possible skin. The texture shows a TV reel of Peter Griffin reeling in pain over his knee.

However, the biggest revelation would be the main character in "Family Guy" fighting with the giant chicken. This could suggest that Peter Griffin fighting a chicken shows that he is really a possible new hunter skin in "Fortnite."

Release date and other speculations

As of the moment, there is no confirmation yet if Epic Games will release the alleged Peter Griffin skin in "Fortnite" this year. On the other hand, some rumors stated that there are two reasons why the data miner leaked the file. The first one is about Peter Griffin's arrival in the popular shooting game. The second reason would be there is an insider in Epic Games that is just having fun trolling both fans and data miners.

Right now, Epic Games hasn't released any statement regarding the speculated "Family Guy" skin. This is why it is highly suggested to wait for Epic Games' actual announcements before making any conclusion. Although this is the case, Peter Griffin would still be a great additional skin in the popular shooting game.

