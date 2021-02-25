Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Specs and Performance: Benchmark Tests Underwhelm, but Hype Continues

Battle of the buyers begins? The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is expected to go online in just a few hours and it seems like consumers might be experiencing the same problem with almost everything good happening online, fighting off scalpers. However, certain benchmark tests actually come back underwhelming while the hype reportedly continues.

Nvidia GeForce RTX Compared to RTX 2070

While the price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is definitely something to celebrate, one thing that might not be too pleasing for its potential buyers is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 performance benchmark results. While it's definitely the most affordable GPU in the whole Nvidia RTX 30-series, it's also not technically the best.

An article by Tom's hardware actually puts the upcoming GPU performance between the RTX 2070 and the RTX 2070 Super, which are two older models. For those unaware, the more affordable price does come with a few cutbacks in comparison to the other GPUs in the roster like the RTX 3080 or obviously the Nvidia RTX 3090.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 specs

3,584 CUDA cores

28 RT cores

112 Tensor cores

Reference clock speeds actually include a 1,320 MHz base clock

Reference clock speeds actually include a 1,777 MHz boost clock

Has 12GB of 15Gbps GDDR6 memory

Equipped with 192-bit memory interface

Up to 360 GBps bandwidth

How Much Will the 3060 Cost?

In addition to this, the PNY GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X Dual Fan as well as Single fan are reportedly being sold for a whopping $629 and $624.99. It's still unknown as to why the models are set at quite high prices.

An article by TomsGuide noted how the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 fairs behind the previous GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at $399, the newer Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 price is set at $329.99 at the lowest. One thing that really sets the two apart, aside from the general $70 price difference, is actually the framers per second.

Nvidia RTX 3060 vs RTX 3060 Ti

For those buying GPUs, FPS or framers per second is a very essential part of the decision making process when looking for the perfect GPU to complete their setup. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, however, falls a bit short in comparison to the previous Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The benchmark results for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti actually did quite good as the GPU was capable of running at an average of 84 fps or frames per second. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 specs, however, came back with a lower 69 fps or frames per second.

The result puts the newer GPU even closer to another older GPU model by Nvidia known as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, which was able to come up with 63 fps or frames per second. This is only a 6 frame per second difference.

In the end, it really depends on the gamers if they would choose the newer Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 to see the final results if it's really like the previous RTX 2070 or would the final performance itself make up for the specs.

