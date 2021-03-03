2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Gets Hype With Unique Headlight Pixel Tech-- Interior Also Gets Massive Changes!

The new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge will soon enter the coupe car industry! However, this new model is very different from the regular coupe vehicles.

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge makes its world premiere with the company’s CMA architecture, an Android-based infotainment system, a dual-motor setup, and a 78-kWh battery pack, which allows the vehicle to travel up to 261 miles on a single charge. #Volvo #C40 #C40Recharge pic.twitter.com/XBiKuxCmiG — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) March 2, 2021

This new four-door compact crossover, which is a coupe version of the current Volvo XC40, is the company's first EV model. Motor Trend reported that the new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is the first car of the company that has no hybrid variants or gas in the pipeline.

Since it is Volvo's first all-electric car, it is expected to set the stage for the company's EV-only future, together with the brand's other battery-electric Recharge offerings. Here is the first look at the new Volvo C40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge's Major Changes

According to CNET's latest report, the new Volvo EV has a sloping roofline and some interesting design details. The company also stated that it is its first model to receive an EV design right at the very start of production.

When it comes to the roofline, it is considered the biggest change of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge that differentiates it from the XC40. It has a continuous curve from the top of its windshield down to the edge of the hatch.

On the other hand, it is three inches shorter compared to its predecessor. Just like XC40, the new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge also has its rear windows kicked. But unlike the current version, this new EV model has a lower glass area.

Meanwhile, its front seats offer more headroom for the driver and "shotgun" rider. Its large headroom won't also be compromised if the front passengers decide to use a panoramic sunroof. 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge has a more angular bumper with new fog-light housings at the front.

The company also confirmed that its new EV is also the first Volvo model to have a completely leather-free interior, which will be available with unique trim and color options.

Volvo C40 Recharge's New Headlight Tech

Aside from the interior changes, the new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge also received the new LED headlights with pixel technology, a closed-off grille with smoother edges and new fog-light housings. This means that its headlights will work better in extreme weather conditions. It also has a red light lining and white lining at the front and back, allowing other cars to easily spot it even when its headlights are off. On the other hand, Volvo also integrated new wheel designs. You can click here for more details regarding the major changes of the new 2020 Volvo C40 Recharge.

