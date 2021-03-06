'Genshin Impact' Livestream 1.4 Leaks Reveal Rosaria, More Characters Coming--New 4-Star Weapon, Crystal Core Update Also Confirmed?

"Genshin Impact" is reportedly gearing up to pack a punch in the eventful days ahead. Just recently, the developers were introducing the much-coveted Hu-Tao banner within the game and ever since then, it became widely popular.

7 'Genshin Impact' 1.4 Update Leaks

There has actually been a new leak spreading on social media, as well as a number of Discord servers, hinting that characters such as Venti, Rosaria and Diluc will make their way into the "Genshin Impact" 1.4 update.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 1 - Diluc

While Venti and Rosaria have already been speculated to arrive even since before, the addition of Diluc is something quite interesting for gamers. According to the story by DualShock, Diluc will reportedly be the next 5-star character even after the final Venti banner concludes.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 2 - Fischi and Bennet

While Venti will also be accompanied by Sucrore and Barbara, Diluc will also reportedly be accompanied by Fischi and Bennett.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 3 - Resin Cap

Aside from that, there will reportedly be other changes, per the leak. MiHoYo recently announced that the condensed resin cap will supposedly increase by as much as five.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 4 - New 4-Star Weapon

There are quite a lot of other 4-star weapons that are being speculated to be released in the "Genshin Impact" 1.4 update, including Adversaries of Despair and Adversaries of Sorrow.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 5 - Crystal Core Update

It is also important to note that players will reportedly be able to get Crystal Cores from expedition, which should be another alternative from the basic farming.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 6 - Eula

According to the "Genshin Impact" Twitter leaks, another 5-star character could join the game. Dataminers now suggest that Eula could be one of the said characters joining.

For those not in the know, Genshim Impact Eula is a Cryo Claymore user for the Physical DPS.

'Genshin Impact' Leak 7 - Shenhe

The leak also reportedly suggests two possibilities for Shenhe. One is that she would come as a Claymore user but will then be a Cryo DPS or support. The other is that she would change into a Catalyst or Polearm user.

Shenhe was originally leaked some time last year and was speculated to be a Cryo Claymore user. The leak, however, suggested that things might change and that fans are already looking forward to Shenhe to be a Cryo Catalyst due to the number of polearms already existing.

It is very important to note that all of the things mentioned in these articles are leaks as of the moment, and fans would still have to wait for the official announcement by "Genshin Impact" to clarify its existence. The wait will no longer be that long though, as miHoYo is set for the 'Genshin Impact' Livestream 1.4 this Saturday, March 6.

