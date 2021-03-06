AMD Ryzen Hand-Held Gaming PC US Sale: Complete List of Launch Time and Prices

The latest AYA AMD Ryzen-powered hand-held gaming PC is expected to go on sale in the United States.This latest leak was posted by Twitter user @AYA_device on March 5.

Beli Aya Neo aja, portable gaming console tapi pakai amd ryzen terbaru, memory 16 giga, windows 10 kuat main game sampai spec Cyberpunk dan Assasin Creed, tinggal tambah bluetooth mouse dan keyboard aja pic.twitter.com/HPrFMPxXaG — Multiversal Singularity (@Andreas_SG82) February 26, 2021

"Here's what you need to know about the AYANEO IGG campaign !!!!," said that leaker via its official Twitter account.

This high-end gaming gadget has attracted a large number of fans. However, there are also some users who are disappointed with the latest U.S. sale of AYA.

"So that means there's no founder's edition. Unfortunately, I'll skip Aya neo, good luck people, for haunting for the 42 units!!" one of the commentators said.

"Hmmm, I was ready for the Early Bird price point but yeah, I pass this time. I wish you luck and maybe I'll be back for Aya Neo 2," added another user. To help you further, here is the list of AYA AMD Ryzen-powered hand-held gaming PC's prices and launch dates across different countries.

AMD Ryzen Hand-Held Gaming PC's Prices and Launch Dates

Prices

There's reprtedly super early bird perk for those who will get the device. Moreover, it also seems to come in two varieties: a 500gb black version and 1tb that comes in black and white versions.

Super Early Bird Perk (42 units only // black version) // $699

AYA NEO 500G Perk (black version) // $789

AYA NEO 1T Perk (black version, white version) // $869

Cyberpunk 2077 на AYA NEO. Смотрим игровой процесс на карманной ААА-консоли https://t.co/CYzqMRFBmO



AYA NEO - портативный компьютер, оснащенный 7-дюймовым IPS-экраном с разрешением 1280x800, процессором AMD Ryzen 4500U и 16 ГБ оперативной памяти. В нём используется Windows 10... pic.twitter.com/2rkn2EIdbr — iXBT.games (@iXBTgames) January 20, 2021

Sale dates

Here's the complete list of the launch date of the console in various parts of the world:

Los Angeles: 7:00 p.m. (PST) Mar. 5

New York: 10:00 p.m. (EST) Mar. 5

London: 3:00 a.m. (GMT) Mar. 6

Tokyo: 12:00 a.m. (JST) Mar. 6

Berlin: 4:00 a.m. (CET) Mar. 6

Seoul: 12:00 a.m. (KST) Mar. 6

Paris: 4:00 a.m. (CET) Mar. 6

Madrid: 4:00 a.m. (CET) Mar. 6

Istanbul 6:00 a.m. (TRT) Mar. 6

Is it Worth Buying?

According to PC Gamer's latest report, the new gaming gadget's most expensive model is comparable to the GDP Win 3, which is a lineup of similarly small hand-held PCs. They are currently running Intel's Core i5 1135G7 and Core i7 1165G7 chipsets. The new AYA AMD Ryzen-powered hand-held gaming PC is still worth it since it offers an AYA grip, carrying case, joystick cap, tempered glass screen protection, and docking station.

On the other hand, it also uses the latest AMD Radeon Vega 6 and has 12,300 mAh, 47 Whr battery 65 W fast charging capability, and 16GB of RAM. You can click here to see more details.

It remains to be seen, however, how customers will review the product--though its specs sure looks promising compared to the other similar products in the market.

