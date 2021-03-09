What if 'Halo' Battle Royale Existed? Streamer 'CouRage' Warns of Possible 'Greatest Gaming Failure in History'

One of the most popular YouTube streamers of today, CouRage, has called out Xbox and 343 Industries and noted that if "Halo Infinite" won't be shipping out with a new battle royale mode, it will then be called a massive oversight.

The message started generating quite a lot of buzz as more and more gamers ponder the whole notion of a battle royale mode being included in the epic "Halo" game.

No Battle Royale Mode for 'Halo' Could Be Critical

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, a popular streamer on YouTube who is also part of the popular 100 Thieves organization, shared on Twitter stating that it would be a grave mistake if 343 industries do not release maybe some sort of battle royale mode with the popular "Halo Infinite." Dunlop said that "Halo" is also his favorite game series ever and as expressed, he clearly would like to see the game come back to a good place.

CouRage noted that a way to accomplish this is to add the new popular multiplayer mode towards the game's upcoming installment. According to the story by ComicBook, at this particular point in time, it's quite hard to know as to whether or not 343 industries would actually look to include a new battle royale mode for "Halo Infinite."

All the way back in 2018, when the particular genre was still within its infancy, 343 reportedly noted that Infinity would not include the increasingly popular game mode.

343 'Halo Infinite'

However, the tune of the narration has potentially changed. More reports have actually come about claiming that 343 might just actually be releasing a new battle royale mode along with "Halo Infinite," although the studio has yet to confirm the rumors.

Fortunately, for those waiting for something big to happen, there might not be much need to wait in order to find out. The game is slated to release some time later this fall for the PC, Xbox One, and the newer Xbox Series X. 343 has also already been sharing loads of new details about the title during the earlier 2021.

OpTic Hitch Agrees

Scrolling down on Twitter shows how Jack "CouRage" Dunlop wasn't the only one who thought that "Halo" should really come up with the popular battle royale mode. In fact, a number of people all came forward sharing how the game has definitely been a huge influence to them.

An article by GameSpot noted a comment by another esteemed professional in the gaming world known as OpTic Hitch, who was the 2017 and 2018 Esports videographer of the year. He noted that battle royale is indeed necessary for certain shooter games to grow and blow up. The battle royale mode has become way too popular for gamers not to notice. In fact, it is also becoming a game mode that a lot of gamers are getting used to as well.

BRs are necessary for shooter games to blow up. just how it is. — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) March 8, 2021

