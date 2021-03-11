2023 Duplo-Like EV Truck in the Works—Canoo Promises 600 Horsepower, 200-Mile Range

Tony Aquila, the acting Canoo Executive Chairman, has revealed the expected timing for their latest EV truck ahead of the upcoming Automobility LA event. He even said that pre-orders would begin as early as the Q2 of 2021.

Canoo 'Duplo-Looking' Pickup

An article by The Verge toyed around saying the upcoming car isn't actually a Duplo toy but an actual pickup coming from the Canoo, which is a California EV startup. The notably "toyish" truck actually shows how far the company is planning to push when it comes to the microbus-style vehicle that initlaly debuted back in 2019. The unorthodox approach of the company was to originally sell the EVs as part of a "subscription-only basis"

The design has reportedly gone through a tremendous amount of changes over the years ever since it initially debuted. Canoo is also now a publicly-traded company after it had merged with what was noted as a "special purpose acquisition company" back in 2020. The new acting executive chairman also refocused the company on commercial vehicle sales based on the original van design equipped with the technology platform that it powers.

The story by Reuters accounted the statements of Aquila, noting the official aim to launch the new truck by Q1 of 2023. The Canoo is also noted to be a US microfactory-built vehicle that the company plans to open. The electric pickup was then compared to one of its most popular competitors namely the Ford Ranger.

In an interview, Aquila noted that it is of the same size as the Ford Ranger and is capable of taking a payload of a "full-sized pickup." One interesting claim about the upcoming EV is that it will supposedly have the same turning radius of a smaller Prius.

Canoo Electrick Pickup Specs

Amid all the talks aboout it's design, the Canoo EV truck actually packs a lot of power. Here are its specs:

600 horsepower

200 miles electric driving range (but could go up to 300 miles according to Aquila)

2m truck bed extendable to enclose eight feet

Includes Cargo storage area

Includes fold-down worktable with electric outlet

Includes flip-down side tables

Includes a hidden step offering access to truck bed

Read Also: Toyota Prius 4-Way Test Reveals Best 12V Battery to Use: Truestart Battery an Overwhelming Winner?

Gasoline and EV Industries

Pickups are notably the top-selling vehicles in the more modern vehicle market. While Canoo is fairly new to the market, other older brands like General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellanis NV's Ram brand are all dominating the still more popular gasoline-powered segment and are responsible for generating a chunk of the company's profits.

Although gasoline-powered cars have generally been the majority, things are starting to change with the growth in EV sales around the world in 2020. Data from EV-Volumes showed that the year was able to bring in 3.24 million BEV and PHEV sales alone. This is compared to 2019 at just 2.26 million.

For those that aren't aware, BEV referrs to battery electronic vehicles while PHEV refers to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. As of the moment, one of the leading EV companies is Tesla, which is responsible for the bulk of Elon Musk's wealth--catapulting him to become the "richest man in the world" back in January 7 according to an article by CNBC.

Related Article: Kia Recalls 380,000 SUVs Over Threat of Short-Circuit--Owners Warned It Could Cause Fire!