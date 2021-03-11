‘Fortnite Season 6 Skins’ Leak Shows 8 New Original Costumes—Release Date, Updates & Everything We Know so Far

As Epic Games gets ready for its Fortnite Season 6 next week, there have been some leaks about the game's upcoming skins.

Many believe that the skins will be part of Season 6 chapter 2 update, with the said designs shown on the developer's ArtStation account.

Fortnite has introduced a plethora of skins from various characters in pop culture, movies, comic books and Live-Streamers, with Lazarbeam recently added to the battle royale game. With that said, the latest skin leak comes as no surprise as Epic Games has always been updating new looks for its game's avatars.

Leaked Fortnite Season 6 Skins

According to Comicbook, the Fortnite Season 6 skins leaks appeared on Epic Games' ArtStation account. This account is a website dedicated to the game developer's employees interested in making art concepts for the company's games.

The leak came from one artist name Kevuru Games, who has interestingly worked with Epic Games in creating skins in the past. The created Fortnite Season 6 skins do not resemble an outside character from any popular movie or comic book. With that said, it is assumed to be original costumes.

These Fortnite Season 6 skins were leaked via the studio's ArtStation account.



What we know:

- Kevuru Games has created several Fortnite skins in the past

- 99% NOT Battle Pass skins

- A few or all of these could be scrapped concepts



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/bl9iNsI20W — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 10, 2021

While this leak from Kevuru Games could be a hint of what players can expect to see in Fortnite Season 6, there is still no confirmation from Epic Games backing the news to be true. With that said, it is also possible the said skin designs might be past designs that have been scraped from the game developers and they are just using it for the upcoming season to bring hype to players.

Besides that, GameRant reported that these upcoming Fortnite Season 6 skins have not been datamined and the artwork can still be viewed by anyone on the ArtStation site.

Also, the publication noted that while other data miners and leakers have deleted their tweets on the possible leaked skins to protect the studio, the artwork was posted by the artists themselves and has been up for eight days straight.

On Twitter, fans have taken a liking to the rumored Fortnite Season 6 skins, with one comment naming the one avatar as Kid Midas, referring to the game's Midas skin that recently received a female counterpart.

For what it's worth, players will not need to wait that long to find out if the leaked skins could potentially be part of the game as. Fortnite Season 6 rolls out on March 16, with the battle royale shooter unveiling skin rewards.

Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Single Mission

Epic Games has previously confirmed its Fortnite Season 6 coming this month, and the developers stated that the new season would not be like the previous seasons for the battle royale, as PCGamer confirmed.

Instead of one-on-one calamity, players will now be pushed into Jonesy's final mission whenever players boot up to the start of Season 6 for the first time. Epic Games said that the Jonesy single mission will resolve the whole inter-dimensional collapse of the Zero Point orb that has been hovering up in the sky in the game.

