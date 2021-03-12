Nivera Could Be Out for Team Vitality in ESL Pro League Season 13: Use of Sixth Player Now an Issue?

Team Vitality, a "CS:GO' pro eSports team, had previously signed the 19-year old Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom in the sixth man position last year.

Nivera debuted as a Vitality member in the BLAST Premier Fall Series at the end of October and was proven useful in the team's roster. However, rumors are circulating that the sniper-main "CS:GO" player may not be present in the team's ESL Pro League Season 13 matches.

Nivera Out of Team Vitality?

According to EGamersWorld, Guillaume "neL" Canelo stated that Team Vitality is considering not to use Nivera as a sixth player in the upcoming matches at the ESL Pro League Season 13 this March 14. This decision is rooted from the recent introduction of penalties from the League itself for the use of a sixth player in a squad, as sanctions will be used in RMR tournaments.

With that said, Team Vitality may play with five members, excluding Nivera in the ESL Pro League Season 13. The eSports club management has not yet given an official statement regarding this matter.

In the ESL Pro League Season 13, Team Vitality will play a "CS:GO" match with FaZe Clan on March 14.

Nivera's Beginnings Before Joining Team Vitality

Nivera is better known as the younger brother of retired "CS:GO" pro player star and current "Valorant" player Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom. The up-and-coming pro player has been a part of Team Heretics for a year before joining Vitality, as Win reported.

Heretics is fielding a French roster spearhead by veteran Fabian "kioShima" Fiey. The team has impressive results this year, with victories at the French Regional ESL Championnat National and Cyber.Bet Cup, though it has failed to join an international level.

Last October 2020, Team Vitality announced their acquisition of Nivera, allowing the team to join in the trend of a pro "CS:GO" team using a six-man offense. Nivera has earned a 1.11 HLTV rating, showing he has great promise and talent at a young age over six months of playing with the team.

The Belgian player joined the roster as a full member and trained and worked with the squad like every other member of a pro eSports team should. Vitality has established itself as one of the premier eSports teams in Europe despite losing Alex "ALEX" McMeekin in early September to Cloud9.

Former Adidas Exec Joins Team Vitality

In other related news, Reuters reported that former Adidas executive Guillaume de Monplanet has joined Team Vitality as managing director and co-CE, which will leverage his 20 years of experience to lead the eSports team's global expansion and oversee its growth into a brand that drives culture. Monplanet believes that Vitality has the potential to be a part of brand groups, as what the team has achieved in eight years is beyond compare.

The former Adidas Exec added that the level of talent and creativity Team Vitality demonstrates every day is just stunning to see. He also is looking forward to exploring a new industry and hopes his business and leadership will help Team Vitality to reach new heights worldwide.



